Trump congratulates ‘brilliant’ Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on new baby ahead of Super Bowl

Trump congratulates Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on birth of new baby

“Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, where he boasts over eight million followers.

“This is what I call a baby with great genes, both mother and father. It's happy times in the wonderful Mahomes family. See you all on Sunday!” Trump added. The Mahomes announced the birth of their third child in a sweet Instagram post shared on January 13. Captioned, “•Golden Raye Mahomes• 1/12/25,” the post featured a black and white photo of their daughter's little feet.

The president's message comes just days ahead of the Super Bowl, where he is set to make an appearance. This would make Trump the first sitting president in history to attend the NFL championship. The Secret Service is already preparing for his visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Associated Press.

“Extensive planning and coordination have been in place to ensure the safety of all attendees, players, and staff. Security measures have been further enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting President of the United States will attend the event,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Discussing Trump's attendance at the big game, Mahomes said during a conference Wednesday, “It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president, someone that is in the top position in our country.” “I didn't see that clip, but it's cool to hear that he's seen me play football and respects the game that I play,” he added, per Newsweek.