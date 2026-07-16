Santa Clarita Pointe Fire map, evacuation updates: Blaze threatens homes as warnings issued

A fast-moving brush fire dubbed the Pointe Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Santa Clarita, prompting evacuation warnings for nearby homes. Los Angeles County firefighters are battling the blaze near Center Pointe Parkway. See the latest fire and evacuation map here. Brush fire in Santa Clarita. (Representational Image/ AFP)

What we know so far According to ABC7, the brush fire was first reported at 1:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday. A second alarm was requested at 2:08 p.m. as crews responded to the rapidly growing fire.

By 2:15 p.m., the fire had burned about five acres, with officials warning it had the potential to spread to 100 acres within the next hour due to fire conditions.

Radio traffic indicated that structures along Doreen Place were immediately threatened by the advancing flames.

Incident command later reported that the fire had grown to 30 acres by 2:45 p.m., though firefighters were making good progress establishing and strengthening perimeter control.

Metrolink trains suspended Metrolink service has been suspended between Via Princessa and Newhall as firefighters work in the area. Officials have not said when service will resume.

Evacuation warning issued An evacuation warning has been issued for Center Pointe Parkway.

In a Facebook post, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station said, "An evacuation warning has been issued for Centre Pointe Pkwy. Prepare to leave if you live here or are nearby. Consider leaving now if you need more time to evacuate. Call 911 for emergency assistance."

The Sheriff's Station also announced that a reunification center has been established for evacuated residents at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.