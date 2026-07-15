Rapid City fire update: Homes evacuated as blaze burns near Flormann and Skyline Drive; 'avoid all non-essential travel'
According to the Rapid City Fire Department, the fire was reported at around 6:30 p.m. near Flormann and Skyline Drive.
A fast-moving grass fire that broke out in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Tuesday evening has prompted evacuations. Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area near Flormann and Skyline Drive.
What we know so far
According to the Rapid City Fire Department, the fire was reported at around 6:30 p.m. near Flormann and Skyline Drive. The blaze has continued to grow, threatening nearby structures and forcing the evacuation of multiple homes.
In a Facebook post, the department said, "Crews are responding to a fast moving timber and grass fire reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. off of Flormann and Skyline Drive. The fire is threatening structures, and multiple homes have been evacuated.
Please stay away from the area and avoid all non essential travel near the incident to allow emergency responders to work safely and efficiently.
If you are in the affected area, follow instructions from emergency personnel and be prepared to leave immediately if directed. Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More