San Francisco Bay boat fire: What happened near Alcatraz Island? At least one killed, rescue underway
Emergency crews rescued all 17 people aboard a vessel that caught fire between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island.
A boat carrying 17 people caught fire in San Francisco Bay on Tuesday. The boat carried 19 individuals in total. The US Coast Guard, local law enforcement, and the San Francisco Fire Department carried out a massive rescue effort.
The rescued passengers were transported to Gas House Cove Marina near the Marina Safeway. According to ABC 7, the incident occurred in the vicinity of Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge, leaving at least one person dead and another unaccounted for.
Also read: Two killed in fire at Brussels construction site, search on for missing people
Fire breaks out in busy stretch of San Francisco Bay
The incident occurred in one of the busiest waterways along the Northern California coast. The location between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island is frequented by ferries, recreational boats and sightseeing cruises throughout the year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More