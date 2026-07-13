27 killed, several injured in massive fire at pub in Thailand's Bangkok

Videos shared online by first responders showed flames engulfing the Na Ladprao pub in northern Bangkok as heavy smoke poured out of the main entrance. The footage captured people rushing to escape as thick black smoke rises into the sky.

At least 27 people died, and several others were injured after a massive fire at a popular pub in Thailand's Bangkok , officials said on Monday, in what was among the worst such incidents in the popular tourist city in recent years.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes. Images from the scene later showed burnt tables and chairs, along with extensive damage inside the pub.

He said a musician performing at the pub told him smoke began rising from a circuit breaker near the stage before the electricity failed. Moments later, an explosion was heard, and the venue rapidly filled with thick smoke.

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the scene after the fire, which started at 11:57 pm on Sunday. He said, “We have recovered 27 bodies. Others are being sent to the hospital.”

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the fire at the bar in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said in a Facebook post. It added that 18 people were injured, including 8 who remain in critical condition.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said 63 people were taken to hospital, with 22 of them in critical condition. He added that officials are working to identify the victims, as many were either unconscious or were not carrying any identification.

He added that the pub had the required permits and emergency exits. However, the fire spread quickly and thick smoke filled the premises, which may have made it difficult for people inside to get out.

Firefighter Chakrit Khongkom, 45, said he arrived with the first fire engine and found the pub engulfed in flames. Many people were trapped inside, while several were trying to escape through the rear of the building.

"The fire was not that aggressive, but the smoke had engulfed 100% of the venue. The smoke was everywhere," he told news agency Reuters. “Most of the survivors were choking on smoke.”

Emergency workers remained at the site into the early hours of the morning as bodies were prepared for transport. Meanwhile, forensic teams gathered evidence to help identify the victims.

‘Never experienced anything like this before’ Laotian tourist Kan Kutirat told news agency AFP that he "heard loud screaming from a lot of people inside, chaos happened".

"I never experienced anything like this before," he said. "The images are still stuck in my mind."

He also shared a video on Facebook, verified by the news agency, that showed people running out of the pub as flames burst through the entrance. Several of them had their shirts on fire.

He said he helped carry a woman out of the bar.

With inputs from agencies