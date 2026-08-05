Washington DC fire: Videos show blaze tearing through building on East Street, smoke visible across city
A large fire on East Street in Washington, DC, triggered a second alarm and threatened a nearby building. No injuries were reported; the cause remains unknown.
A large fire erupted at a building on Washington DC's East Street Tuesday, which extended to a nearby building posing structure threats. DC Fire and EMS said that the fire sparked a second alarm response.
The department also shared videos from scene which showed multiple fire engines at work as the blaze ate up the building.
The update added that there were no injuries reported. It is unclear, as of now, what caused the fire.
Residents of DC reported smoke in the air as the blaze produced dark black smoke. Some northern Viriginia residents have also reported seeing smoke from the fire in their areas.
ABC affiliate WJLA reported that the building that burned is a three-story apartment building.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More