Candace Owens shares rooftop video claiming it shows Charlie Kirk's killer doing ‘military crawl’ | Watch

Candace Owens has shared what she claimed is never-before-seen footage showing Charlie Kirk’s killer. She posted an alleged new rooftop video of Losee Center where a man, who is supposedly Charlie’s shooter, can be seen running and doing military movements. Candace challenged the official account of the suspect, Tyler Robinson, which federal authorities presented. Candace Owens shares rooftop video claiming it shows Charlie Kirk's killer doing ‘military crawl’ (Candace Owens/YouTube)

The feds reportedly said that Robinson wore skinny jeans on the day Charlie was murdered, and that he hid his rifle inside his jeans, which is why he was limping that day. However, the video Candace shared shows the man running and doing a tactical crawl in the footage.

Candace said of the footage, “He comes running onto the rooftop. What we know definitively is he gets down into what is known as a lateral military crawl. Begins that crawl over to the right first and then to the left we see a quick flash. We are not sure what that flash is. Um actually this looks like Oh, I'm not going to read into it. There's that throw forward. I say fold forward. You can say throw forward, but that's definitely something being flung forward, getting into position.”

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Watch the video here: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2082261215783313524?s=20

Owens suggested that the man in the video looks trained and is not Robinson.

“Something feels not right. Something doesn't feel right. That feels to me like what the witness said that that person looks like they've got training. I'm not giving Tyler Robinson to me, but what do I know? I'm not an expert,” Candace said.

HT.com could not independently verify the video and its authenticity.

Candace Owens previously slammed ‘non-existent case’ Candace spoke out after “devastating” evidence, including DNA on a rifle and a text confession, showed that Robinson should be tried for Charlie’s murder. This is what prosecutors told a court this, while the defense team attempted to poke holes in the case.

Candace slammed the case, writing on X, “The “evidence is overwhelming” campaign has begun! This is all so pathetic. And obvious. And utter disaster of a non-existent case. Cannot WAIT to be back on air on Monday.”

Also Read | Tyler Robinson hearing: Candace Owens mocks Erika Kirk's ‘tears,’ accuses her ‘pay-rolled influencers’ of hiding truth

Candace has often expressed her doubts about Robinson’s guilt.

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).