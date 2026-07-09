New video showing Tyler Robinson turning himself in raises questions, ‘Why no date timestamp…’

The video was presented on the third day of Robinson’s preliminary hearing in Provo. Prosecutors used it as part of a broader timeline of events surrounding the case.

According to Fox News, the surveillance clip shown in court is about 12 seconds long and shows a person reportedly arriving inside a sheriff’s office. Prosecutors said the footage captures the moment Tyler Robinson turned himself in on September 11, 2025, one day after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Netizens, however, have raised questions about the video, with some saying it isn't even clear that the person in the video is Robinson.

The short clip does not show the shooting itself. It reportedly captures Robinson arriving at a sheriff’s office the day after Kirk was killed. Prosecutors have introduced the video alongside other evidence as they work to establish probable cause for the case to move toward trial.

A newly released surveillance video showing Tyler Robinson turning himself in after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk was played in court during Robinson’s preliminary hearing in Utah. The footage, which was later shared by Fox News, is being used by prosecutors as part of the timeline they are presenting in the case.

Online reactions to the video have been mixed. One user commented, “This could be ANYONE!!!!!” Another wrote, “Why no date timestamp… when will we see Tyler’s face?” A third user said, “How is video of him turning himself in ‘evidence’?”

Others viewed the clip differently and pointed to the wider case being presented in court. One commenter wrote, “Looks cut and dry… DNA on the rifle, confession note…” Another added, “Political violence is never the answer. Let the evidence speak.”

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Charlie Kirk killing case includes DNA evidence, videos and witness statements Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was killed on September 10, 2025, while speaking outdoors at Utah Valley University. Authorities said he was shot from a rooftop, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Robinson, who was 22 at the time and is now 23, later turned himself in. He faces an aggravated murder charge, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

During the ongoing hearing, prosecutors have also pointed to surveillance videos that allegedly show Robinson on campus several times that day. Court proceedings have included discussion of DNA evidence recovered from a rifle and other items, as well as an alleged note and statements connected to the investigation.

Defense attorneys have challenged parts of the prosecution’s evidence, including interpretations of video footage and other materials presented in court.

Also Read: Candace Owens drops explosive Ben Shapiro allegation in Charlie Kirk's case: ‘Shapiro just confessed…’

The preliminary hearing remains ongoing. The current proceedings are focused on determining whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial, while both sides continue to argue their positions before the court.