Tyler Robinson hearing: Lance Twigg's DNA found in rifle used to kill Charlie Kirk; new UVU footage emerges
DNA found on key evidence in the Charlie Kirk murder case mostly matched Lance Twiggs, fueling fresh speculation despite the FBI previously clearing him.
In a significant twist in the Charlie Kirk murder case, forensic examiners testifying on Day 2 of the Utah trial claimed that the gun used to kill the TPUSA founder had DNA of Lance Twiggs, the roommate of Robinson. Twiggs was earlier cleared of the case, with the FBI saying that he and his family had "fully cooperated" in the case.
Testifying before Utah's Fourth District Court on Tuesday, Jennifer Faumuina, Utah State Bureau of Investigation sergeant who oversaw the forensic tests, stated that DNA tests on the screwdriver at the Losee Center and the towel found with the rifle near UVU after the shooting had both Lance Twiggs' and Robinson's DNA.
Also read: Who is Lance Twiggs? All on Tyler Robinson's roommate, amid reports he lived with 'trans partner'
The rifle was recovered by the FBI wrapped in a towel in the woods while the screwdriver was found by the crime scene investigator on the roof of the Losee Center building of the Utah Valley University.
While the revelation is not extraordinary, given that Twiggs and Robinson shared an apartment near Utah Valley University. But what fueled theories of Tyler Robinson not being the real assassin was the details of the DNA that the forensic examiner described.
The examiner said in the testimony that 95% of the DNA on the screwdriver and 89% in the towel was of Lance Twiggs. It has resulted in an onslaught of theories around Lance Twiggs' role in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Also read: Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video
Details of new UVU footage
Those who propagate the theory around Tyler Robinson not being the real Charlie Kirk assassin have long claimed that the 22-year-old was not at Utah Valley University on the day of Charlie Kirk's killing.
However, contrary to the claims, on Tuesday, CCTV footage from UVU was played at Tyler Robinson's hearing, which confirmed that the 22-year-old was present at UVU on the day the TPUSA founder was shot dead. In fact, prosecutors claimed from the footage that he was seen multiple times on the campus at various places on the day of the shooting.
Here's the footage:
CCTV videos was played at the hearing on Tuesday, which showed Tyler Robinson allegedly limping up the stairs, supposedly because of having a gun stashed with him. The video went viral on social media to contradict popular podcaster and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens, who maintains that Kirk's death was a larger deep-state plot.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More