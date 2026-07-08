Tyler Robinson hearing: Lance Twigg's DNA found in rifle used to kill Charlie Kirk; new UVU footage emerges

In a significant twist in the Charlie Kirk murder case, forensic examiners testifying on Day 2 of the Utah trial claimed that the gun used to kill the TPUSA founder had DNA of Lance Twiggs, the roommate of Robinson. Twiggs was earlier cleared of the case, with the FBI saying that he and his family had "fully cooperated" in the case. Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, at Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah on December 11, 2025. (via REUTERS)

Testifying before Utah's Fourth District Court on Tuesday, Jennifer Faumuina, Utah State Bureau of Investigation sergeant who oversaw the forensic tests, stated that DNA tests on the screwdriver at the Losee Center and the towel found with the rifle near UVU after the shooting had both Lance Twiggs' and Robinson's DNA.

Also read: Who is Lance Twiggs? All on Tyler Robinson's roommate, amid reports he lived with 'trans partner'

The rifle was recovered by the FBI wrapped in a towel in the woods while the screwdriver was found by the crime scene investigator on the roof of the Losee Center building of the Utah Valley University.

While the revelation is not extraordinary, given that Twiggs and Robinson shared an apartment near Utah Valley University. But what fueled theories of Tyler Robinson not being the real assassin was the details of the DNA that the forensic examiner described.

The examiner said in the testimony that 95% of the DNA on the screwdriver and 89% in the towel was of Lance Twiggs. It has resulted in an onslaught of theories around Lance Twiggs' role in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Also read: Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video

Details of new UVU footage Those who propagate the theory around Tyler Robinson not being the real Charlie Kirk assassin have long claimed that the 22-year-old was not at Utah Valley University on the day of Charlie Kirk's killing.

However, contrary to the claims, on Tuesday, CCTV footage from UVU was played at Tyler Robinson's hearing, which confirmed that the 22-year-old was present at UVU on the day the TPUSA founder was shot dead. In fact, prosecutors claimed from the footage that he was seen multiple times on the campus at various places on the day of the shooting.

Here's the footage: