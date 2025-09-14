Who is Lance Twiggs? All on Tyler Robinson's roommate, amid reports he lived with 'trans partner'

Lance Twiggs, a 22-year-old from Utah, has shot into the headlines for being the roommate of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk's shooting. The Daily Mail reported that Twiggs played a key role in Robinson's arrest on Friday by providing the FBI with incriminating texts where Robinson discussed stashing a gun that was used to fatally shoot Charlie Kirk. Lance Twiggs has been identified as the roommate of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting. (@lanclotl on TikTok)

Twiggs, along with three others - one of them reportedly Robinson's ‘trans partner’ - lived in a three-bedroom apartment in Saint George, Utah.

Lance Twiggs was named in a report by the Daily Mail on Saturday, revealing that the 22-year-old "wannabe gamer" had played a key role in the identification and the subsequent arrest of Twiggs. The report does not say that Twiggs was transgender or that he was Robinson's partner. The Mail asked Twiggs' grandfather about it, but he refused to confirm the same.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported, citing a source in law enforcement, that Robinson was living with a "transgender" partner who was undergoing transformation. The alleged "trans partner" has not been named or identified. Brooke Singman of Fox News also reported the alleged "trans partner" connection to Tyler Robinson.

Despite social media linking the Twiggs with the 'trans partner' - no report suggest that they are related.

Who is Lance Twiggs?

Ever since The Daily Mail reported on Lance Twiggs, which came in the backdrop of the reports on Tyler Robinson living with a 'trans partner,' Twiggs has made it to the tabloid headlines. As per the Daily Mail, he studied at Utah Tech University and was an avid gamer. He was active on TikTok and posted multiple videos regarding his gaming activities and the ambition to become a professional gamer.

Since then, internet sleuths have researched Twiggs and dug up information on him. Facebook connections have revealed that Twiggs was the son of Amy Twiggs and Tyler Twiggs. He is from Saint George, Utah, and lived near Utah Valley University, where Charlie Kirk was shot.

Lance Twiggs' Connection With Tyler Robinson

Lance Twiggs, and the suspect in the Charlie Kirk shooting, Tyler Robinson, were roommates, but they knew each other via their love for gaming. As revealed in the Daily Mail report, Twiggs, much like Robinson, was an avid gamer. Before they became roommate, they were connected via a group chat of dozens of gamer friends, in which most members were from Pine View High School, where Tyler Robinson studied.