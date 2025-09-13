Can Tyler Robinson receive death penalty for fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk? Here's what Utah Code Section 76-5-202 says

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident, has been named as the man suspected of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He was arrested on September 12 after Robinson's father recognised him in surveillance photos. Tyler Robinson did not attend UVU, where the incident occurred. He was in his third year of Dixie Technical College's electrical apprenticeship program.(X/@LucasSa56947288)

The father allegedly then got in touch with a family acquaintance, who notified the sheriff's office.

The political beliefs of the suspected shooter and the reason behind the Kirk shooting were yet unknown. According to authorities, Robinson's relatives said that he had grown "more political" in recent years.

According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, the relative also stated that Robinson had brought up Kirk's forthcoming presentation at Utah Valley University during a dinner conversation prior to the attack.

“They talked about why they didn't like him and the viewpoints that he had,” Cox added, alluding to the exchange.

Did Tyler Robinson attend UVU?

Public records show that Robinson previously enrolled to vote in Utah as an independent, or nonpartisan, voter. According to state records, his father Matthew Carl Robinson and mother Amber Denise Robinson are Republicans.

Robinson did not attend UVU, where the incident occurred. He was in his third year of Dixie Technical College's electrical apprenticeship program.

“He previously spent one semester at Utah State University in 2021 and earned concurrent enrolment credits through Utah Tech University while in high school between 2019 and 2021,” the Utah Board of Higher Education stated.

Charlie Kirk's shocking death reignites death penalty discussion

Discussions over the death penalty in the US have resurfaced with the arrest of Robinson, who is suspected of killing Kirk. Legal experts emphasize that Utah's judicial system, which has stringent criteria on when and how the death sentence can be applied, will ultimately make the decision, even if US President Donald Trump has openly advocated for the death penalty in this case.

Following his arrest, President Donald Trump spoke on Fox & Friends and commended law enforcement for capturing the culprit following a rigorous two-day manhunt.

Trump made a strong plea, saying, “I hope they give him the death penalty,” after calling Kirk “the finest person” who was “like a son.”

Trump also acknowledged that he had talked with Kirk's wife, Erika, who promised to carry on her husband's Turning Point USA campaign in spite of her grief.

Also Read: ‘Boycott Office Depot’; Michigan store worker's shocking move over Charlie Kirk poster leads to termination amid uproar

Will Tyler Robinson get death penalty? All about Utah laws

Now, the question at hand is whether Robinson would receive the death penalty if found guilty. Utah is one of 27 states in the US that still use the death penalty. Utah Code Section 76-5-202 specifies the conditions under which aggravated murder can result in the imposition of the death penalty.

Within sixty days after Robinson's arraignment, prosecutors would have to formally notify him of their intention to pursue the death sentence. In addition, a jury must reach a unanimous verdict before execution may take place.

The defendant will be sentenced to life in prison if the jury fails to make a final decision.

Legal professionals warn that even if Trump's remarks represent strong popular and political opinion, the legal system must uphold existing protections. Due to pleas and reviews, death sentence proceedings in Utah can drag on for years, making a speedy conclusion improbable.