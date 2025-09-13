‘Boycott Office Depot’; Michigan store worker's shocking move over Charlie Kirk poster leads to termination amid uproar

An Office Depot worker in Portage, Michigan, declined to print a banner for a memorial honoring the late conservative pundit Charlie Kirk on Friday, claiming it was “propaganda.” The firm apologised and fired the individual after facing the massive criticism. In Portage, Michigan, an Office Depot worker's refusal to print a Charlie Kirk memorial banner led to their firing after public outcry.

Republican activist and lawyer Matthew DePerno said the Kalamazoo County Republican Party issued the order. However, the print supervisor at the store cancelled the order a few hours later. DePerno accused the business of censorship after sharing a video of the interaction along with a $56 receipt.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, drew over 1.1 million views, prompting Republican leaders and X user to call for a boycott of the store.

‘Boycott Office Depot’

Reacting to the video, one X user wrote: “If @OfficeDepot know's what's good for their business, it would be wise to immediately address this with a quick confirmation of termination. Disgusting and reprehensible. The court of public opinion is already roaring, they're running out of time.”

“They brought their personal issues to work. A poster for a vigil for Charlie Kirk is not political propaganda,” another said.

“It’s time to boycott @officedepot!” a third user commented.

Also Read: Kash Patel's dinner at ‘ultra-exclusive’ NYC restaurant after Charlie Kirk's death draws backlash; ‘Stop all this…’

Office Depot issues statement after facing backlash

Office Depot stated that the occurrence was “deeply concerning.” The business stated that the employee was no longer employed by the firm and that it had contacted the organizers to settle the issue.

“The behavior displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies, and does not reflect the values we uphold at Office Depot. We sincerely apologize to the customer affected and to our community for this regrettable situation,” a representative for the form said in a statement to The Post.

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was killed on Wednesday at a college campus in Utah while attending an outdoor event. The poster was intended for a vigil that was scheduled for that same evening.