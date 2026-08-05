Usha Vance says she initially thought welcoming new child would disrupt family's routine, ‘I had all sorts of angst…’

Second Lady Usha Vance has opened up about becoming a mother of four, saying she initially worried that welcoming another child could disrupt her family's routine. On Tuesday, in her first interview with Fox since the birth of her son, Alec Neel Vance, she said those fears quickly disappeared, and the newest addition has only strengthened the family's bond. Second Lady Usha Vance has opened up about becoming a mother of four, saying she initially worried that welcoming another child could disrupt her family's routine. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Vice President JD Vance and Usha announced the birth of their fourth child on July 20 through Instagram, revealing that baby Alec Neel Vance was born on July 19.

The couple said both mother and baby were healthy, while their three older children were "overjoyed" to welcome their younger brother.

Also read: Why didn't Usha Vance convert to Catholicism? Second Lady says JD Vance's faith journey was 'very personal'

Usha Vance reflects on becoming a mother of four Speaking from the Vice President's Residence, Usha Vance described the transition as smoother than she expected. “It's been really lovely so far,” she told Fox News Digital.

She said one of the biggest surprises has been watching her older children embrace their baby brother. “They're always fighting over holding him,” she said.

“When we do diaper changes or clothes changes, one of them is always there helping. They’re willing to burp him, they want to grab things for him, they want to entertain him,” she added.