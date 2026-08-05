Usha Vance says she initially thought welcoming new child would disrupt family's routine, ‘I had all sorts of angst…’
In her first interview since welcoming son Alec Neel Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance reflected on her life as a mother of four.
Second Lady Usha Vance has opened up about becoming a mother of four, saying she initially worried that welcoming another child could disrupt her family's routine. On Tuesday, in her first interview with Fox since the birth of her son, Alec Neel Vance, she said those fears quickly disappeared, and the newest addition has only strengthened the family's bond.
Vice President JD Vance and Usha announced the birth of their fourth child on July 20 through Instagram, revealing that baby Alec Neel Vance was born on July 19.
The couple said both mother and baby were healthy, while their three older children were "overjoyed" to welcome their younger brother.
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Usha Vance reflects on becoming a mother of four
Speaking from the Vice President's Residence, Usha Vance described the transition as smoother than she expected. “It's been really lovely so far,” she told Fox News Digital.
She said one of the biggest surprises has been watching her older children embrace their baby brother. “They're always fighting over holding him,” she said.
“When we do diaper changes or clothes changes, one of them is always there helping. They’re willing to burp him, they want to grab things for him, they want to entertain him,” she added.
The SLOTUS further shared that she and Vice President JD Vance intentionally spend one-on-one time with each child every day to ensure they continue receiving individual attention.
"For example, we go out and do something every day," she said. “Yesterday was my middle child's day. We went to a bookstore, we went to lunch and did a quick return at a shop. The whole time, it was really special.”
She added that the children appear to be adjusting well.
“They feel like they're getting their own personal time with both of us,” she said. “I'm sure there are going to be hiccups here and there, but for right now, they seem to be really thriving.”
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'I'm really glad we took this plunge'
Usha Vance acknowledged that before Alec's birth, she questioned whether expanding the family was the right decision.
“I had all sorts of angst about this,” she said. “My family felt so complete. My kids were growing into a new phase.”
Looking back, however, she said the experience has exceeded her expectations.
“I'm really glad that we took this plunge,” she said. “I'm really glad that we decided to move into the unknown and do something that felt like a little bit of a risk to a settled and happy family dynamic because it's only become happier.”
She added, “And we're looking forward to seeing what the next few years bring.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More