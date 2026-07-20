JD, Usha Vance welcome fourth child Alec Neel: Name meaning explained amid focus on SLOTUS' religion

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha welcomed their fourth child together on July 19, which they announced via a social media post.

"We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.

The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family," the statement read.

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This is the fourth baby JD Vance and his wife Usha have had together. They have two other sons – Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter Mirabel. Given that JD Vance is a Christian and his wife Usha practices Hinduism, many are wondering whether their religions have influenced the name of the fourth child. Here's what Alec Neel Vance means.

Alec Neel Vance: Meaning of JD, Usha Vance's child's name As per The Mirror US, Alec is a masculine name of Greek origin, which is widely recognized as a short form of Alexander. It traditionally means ‘defender of men’ or ‘protector of mankind’.

Meanwhile, the publication noted that Neel, his middle name, has connections with Neil or Niall, which bears Celtic and Gaelic roots, and is associated with meanings which include ‘champion’ and ‘cloud’. However, independent media organization American Kahani traced the middle name Neel to Usha's Indian roots.

“The middle name Neel is of Sanskrit origin, derived from the word for blue or dark blue, used across Indian languages including Hindi, Gujarati, and Telugu,” the publication noted. Telugu is the language spoken in Andhra Pradesh, the state from where Usha's parents come. As per the publication, the choice of the middle name is an acknowledgement of Usha's Indian roots.

They also noted that the Vance's other children also have names reflecting a wide cultural spectrum. While Ewan is a Celtic name and Mirabel has Latin origins, Vivek is a Sanskrit name which means wisdom or discernment, as per the publication.

The Vice President and the Second Lady of the US had announced the pregnancy back on January 20, saying the baby was expected in late July. “We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July,” they had written, adding, “During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

As per reports, Usha is the second confirmed spouse of a serving Vice President to deliver a child during her husband's tenure. The last such case was Ellen Colfax, who gave birth to a son in 1870, while she was married to Vice President Schuyler Colfax.