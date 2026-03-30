Usha Vance opens up about disagreements with JD Vance amid 4th pregnancy: 'I’m not his staffer'

Second Lady Usha Vance, who is pregnant with the fourth child, opened up about her disagreement with Vice President JD Vance, saying that there is not always complete agreement on every matter, yet the existence of differing opinions fosters an environment conducive to "open-minded" discussions. Usha Vance, pregnant with her fourth child, expressed her views on differing opinions with Vice President JD Vance, calling for open-minded discussions. (AFP)

“I’m not his staffer. I’m not involved in this in any professional sense. … There’s no expectation that we are going to see eye to eye on everything,” Usha Vance, 40, stated.

“The expectation is that we are going to be open-minded and have a conversation, and that I’ll provide meaningful input from, you know, the perspective of someone who loves him and wants him to succeed. So even if we don’t agree, it’s — I think it’s always very productive."

Usha's remarks come as she engaged in a 30-minute interview with NBC News in her new studio before the launch of her podcast, "Storytime With the Second Lady," which is set to premiere on Monday.

In late January, the Vances revealed that they are expecting their fourth child, a boy, due in July. JD and Usha will be the first vice presidential family in modern history to welcome a child while serving in office since 1870.

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Usha Vance reacts to JD Vance's viral pregnancy remarks She further discussed with NBC News senior national correspondent Kate Snow about their expanding family. A segment of their interview was broadcast on TODAY on March 30.

"People have asked me if we're going to have a fourth baby, and I've never closed the door on that," she stated. "I grew up in a family of two, and I thought that was a great number. And then I had two kids, and I thought — I didn't feel quite done, right? So I really wanted to have a third child."

The Vances are parents to three children who are all under the age of 9: Ewan, 8, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4.

She mentioned that she learned about her fourth pregnancy after getting pregnant.

She also addressed her husband's viral remarks from an event in Michigan this month, where the vice president stated that he was "persuasive" enough to persuade her to have a fourth child.

“I remember when we decided to run for vice president, I said, ‘Honey, I really want to have a fourth kid.’ And she said, ‘Well, you can become vice president or you can have a fourth baby,’” JD Vance recounted. “But, ladies and gentlemen, I am persuasive, because I got both.”

Usha chuckled when prompted to address the comments, stating that her husband did encourage her to consider having another child, “in a manner of speaking”, however, “I’ve never closed the door on that.”