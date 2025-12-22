‘Isn’t Usha Vance Hindu?’: JD Vance's ‘Christianity is America’s dream’ remark sparks reactions

US Vice President JD Vance’s remarks describing Christianity as central to America’s identity have triggered a wave of reactions online, with social media users pointing to the fact that his wife, Usha Vance, comes from a Hindu background. Vice President JD Vance speaks on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, Vance told the conservative audience that the country’s roots and values were inseparable from Christianity. “I’m not saying you have to be a Christian to be an American,” Vance said, according to CNN. “I’m saying something simple and truer: Christianity is America’s dream.”

The comment quickly circulated on social media, where critics questioned how a senior Republican leader with a Hindu wife could make such a statement.

One user wrote, “America always will be a Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Christian, atheist, agnostic nation.” Another commented, “Isn’t his wife Hindu? Wonder what she and her family think of this.”

A separate post mocked Vance’s religious journey, saying he “wasn’t even a Christian a few years ago.”

Supporters push back

Not all reactions were critical. Several supporters defended Vance’s remarks, arguing that Christianity has historically shaped American institutions and freedoms.

One supporter wrote on X that Vance was “absolutely right to say that Christianity is the creed of the American nation,” adding that no other worldview had “beget more freedom” for believers and non-believers alike.

Another post praised his “moral clarity” and framed the remarks as a call for faith, family and patriotism.

Also Read: ‘Nicki Minaj’s husband…': Rapper's Trump support, ‘assassin’ remark for JD Vance get trolled

Past comments on wife's religion

The AmericaFest remarks revived attention on Vance’s earlier public comments about religion and family. At a previous Turning Point USA event, Vance spoke about his Christian faith and his household’s approach to religion.

Vance said his wife, Usha Vance, was raised in a Hindu family and that he hoped she might one day become Christian. However, he added that faith should be a matter of free will. “If she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, so that doesn’t cause a problem for me,” he said.

Read More: Erika Kirk takes dig at Candace Owens over Charlie Kirk conspiracies during AmFest 2025; ‘I say Egypt and…’

Vance’s speech came during a four-day AmericaFest conference that brought together conservative activists, MAGA-aligned figures and Republican leaders. CNN reported that Vance remains one of the leading figures discussed as a potential Republican presidential contender in 2028.