‘Nicki Minaj’s husband…': Rapper's Trump support, ‘assassin’ remark for JD Vance get trolled

Nicki Minaj faced severe trolling on social media after her surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest convention, along with Erika Kirk, on Sunday. The rapper used her time to praise President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, calling them ‘role models’ for young men. Surprise guest Nicki Minaj is interviewed by Erika Kirk on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest (Getty Images via AFP)

However, there was an awkward moment during the event when Minaj described Vance as an ‘assassin’. Regretting her choice of words, the rapper put her hand over her mouth while the crowd murmured.

“If the internet wants to clip it, who cares? I love this woman,” said Erika Kirk, who became a widow when Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September.

After the clip went viral, social media users strangely brought up Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty.

“Nicki Minaj’s husband is a convicted sex offender, and her brother is a pedophile. No wonder she fits in so well with the MAGA crowd,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Fun fact Nicki Minaj’s husband is a registered sex offender,” another one added.

They were referring to the sexual assault case against Minaj and Petty, who is listed as a level two registered sex offender in New York stemming from a 1994 assault. In April 1995, he was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree involving a then-16-year-old girl and received a sentence ranging from 18 to 54 months. He ultimately served four years in prison.

Years later, Petty encountered further legal trouble after moving to California with Minaj. In March 2020, authorities arrested him for failing to register as a sex offender, a requirement tied to his earlier conviction. Court records cited by PEOPLE show that he initially pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bail.

That stance changed in September 2021, when Petty entered a guilty plea during a virtual court hearing, exposing him to a potential sentence of up to 10 years. Instead, federal prosecutors confirmed that in July 2022, he was sentenced to one year of house arrest, followed by three years of probation, and ordered to pay a $55,000 fine.