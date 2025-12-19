Erika Kirk takes dig at Candace Owens over Charlie Kirk conspiracies during AmFest 2025; ‘I say Egypt and…’

Erika Kirk took the stage for AmFest 2025, which is the Turning Point USA Summit, and the CEO had a subtle jibe at one of Candace Owens' theories. This comes after a meeting with the conservative podcaster, who's been extremely vocal after Erika's husband and TPUSA founder, Charlie Kirk, was shot on September 10 at the Utah Valley University. Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, widow of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, speaks during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona.(AFP)

Among the many theories Owens came up with after the assassination, was that of Egypt's involvement. She based this off an apparent plane belonging to the Egyptian government, which Owens claimed was following Charlie and Erika Kirk. However, Owens didn't provide any proof to back her claims, and initially when presenting the theory, she confused UTC for Utah local time. This put her off the premise of the plane having flown after Kirk's death, and it turned out the plane she was alluding to took off hours before Kirk was shot.

Kirk, who'd long asked for conspiracy theories around her husband be stopped, has now hit back with a barb.

What Erika Kirk said amid ‘Egypt plane’ claim

Speaking at the summit, Kirk rattled off some statistics. Amid this, she said that all 50 states were represented. The TPUSA CEO added that 25 countries plus Puerto Rico were also represented, and then slid in a joke “Don't worry, guys, Egypt is not on the list.”

She doubled down, saying “Oh, how funny. I say Egypt and my IPAD turns on.”

Kirk's joke comes after Owens claimed that the ‘Egypt plane’ questions had been raised during her meeting with the new TPUSA boss. After their meeting, Owens had said that she'd asked about everything, including the ‘Egypt plane’.

Many noted that Erika Kirk was going after Owens. “Ooooooo Erika Kirk just took a jab at Candace Owens,” one person remarked, as others shared the video calling it a ‘jab’ at the firebrand podcaster. However, Owens has not responded to it, unlike past instances where she took every chance to rebut what Erika Kirk or the TPUSA were saying. Instead, Owens was more focused on criticizing Ben Shapiro, who was among the speakers at the AmFest.