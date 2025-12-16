Erika Kirk breaks silence on meeting with Candace Owens amid public feud, ‘Time to get back to…’

Erika Kirk has broken her silence after her private meeting with Candace Owens on Monday, December 15, amid a public feud over Owens’ conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s murder. In a social media post, Erika described the meeting as “productive.” Erika Kirk breaks silence on meeting with Candace Owens amid public feud(Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Candace Owens/YouTube screenshot)

“Had a very productive conversation with @RealCandaceO,” Erika wrote on X. “More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work.”

Owens, too, referred to the meeting as “productive” in an X post. “Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did,” she wrote.

Read More | Is Tyler Robinson autistic? Viral video sparks theory after Charlie Kirk's murder

Owens added, “We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent. I will of course have a full rundown for you all tomorrow as I am currently exhausted, but I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed.”

Owens was also seen saying in a video that she questioned Erika on everything from Egyptian airplanes to Turning Point USA faith during their conversation.

Erika Kirk-Candace Owens feud

During a recent conversation moderated by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, Erika had a one-word response for Owens and others spreading conspiracy theories about her husband’s murder. "Stop,” Erika said.

“That's it. That's all I have to say. Stop,” she added.

Read More | Candace Owens' fierce message for TPUSA, those surrounding Charlie Kirk during his murder: ‘I want war with all of you’

Owens has been making headlines for various explosive claims she made after Kirk’s assassination, including the fact that she does not believe Robinson killed him. She also said she wants a “war” with Turning Point USA and everyone that surrounded Kirk on the day of his assassination.

Owens also shared footage of a Kirk employee, saying he rushed to take a selfie video moments after the Turning Point USA founder was shot dead. "They just shot Charlie. He's dead,” the man said in the video. Owens called the man’s actions “suspicious.”