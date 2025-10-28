Candace Owens shares footage of Charlie Kirk employee rushing to take selfie video moments after murder: ‘Suspicious’

Candace Owens has shared footage of a Charlie Kirk employee, saying he rushed to take a selfie video moments after the Turning Point USA founder was shot dead. "They just shot Charlie. He's dead,” the man said in the video. According to social media posts, after taking the selfie video, the man removed all of the cameras that were filming the event. However, HindustanTimes.com could not independently verify this claim. Candace Owens shares footage of Charlie Kirk employee rushing to take selfie video moments after murder(Candace Owens/YouTube, REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo )

Owens showed the video during her podcast on her YouTube channel, calling the man’s actions “suspicious” and noting that he had “no instinct to run towards” Kirk. “Then he said something that really bothered me,” Owens claimed. “He said, ‘I don't know how to send the footage. The file was too large.’”

“Oh, oh, I was born yesterday. So you run an entire AV company and you don't know how to send footage. He could sense that I was now growing increasingly suspicious,” she added.

Owens said the man sent her “a video that I didn't ask for,” adding, “I don't know what this video could have done that he sent me other than to make me feel even more uncomfortable.”

She added, “Hit rewind. Watch it again. Watch it over and over again like I did because you're probably thinking out loud, what the F did I just watch?”

Charlie Kirk appeared to predict his own death

During the same podcast, Owens also shared screenshots of messages between Kirk and herself where the Turning Point USA founder appeared to predict his own death. Kirk said during a conversation that he isn’t sure he will “live to see the end of this revolution.” “I believe you were the piece god meant me to meet that will finish the fight,” Kirk wrote. “Since the beginning of tpusa I knew in my gut that I might get wiped out at any time”.

“I cannot explain it,” Kirk added. “But I dream about it all the time. Like all the time.”

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. Robinson was apprehended just 33 hours after he allegedly fatally shot Kirk in the neck.