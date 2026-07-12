Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Ajay Devgn's comedy crosses ₹56 crore in opening weekend

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 3 (updated live): The fourth film in the Dhamaal franchise finally arrived in theatres on July 10. Starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jafferi and an ensemble cast, the comedy received a mixed response from both critics and audiences. While many enjoyed its slapstick humour and called it an entertaining watch, others felt the story and writing could have been stronger. After a decent opening, the film picked up pace over the weekend with a 60% jump on the second day, and the third day is looking good as well. Here's a look at how it performed during its opening weekend. Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 3 (updated live): First weekend sees good earnings for Ajay Devgn's comedy.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection at 6 PM According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned ₹19.95 crore net in India on its first Sunday from 8,437 shows. With this, the film's opening weekend collection stands at ₹56.45 crore net. The comedy has seen steady growth over its first three days, with occupancy rising from 24% on Friday to 35% on Saturday and 43% on Sunday, suggesting positive word-of-mouth and stronger footfall over the weekend.

However, among the latest releases, Dhamaal 4 is still trailing Welcome To The Jungle at the box office. The film collected ₹24.75 crore net on Day 3 from 10,867 shows, taking its three-day India total to ₹63.75 crore.

Dhamaal 4 has also fallen short of the benchmark set by its own franchise. Total Dhamaal, which released in 2019, had earned ₹25.5 crore on its first Sunday and wrapped up its opening weekend with ₹62.4 crore net in India, comfortably ahead of Dhamaal 4's current three-day total.

In comparison to Ajay Devgn's last releases Despite the competition, Dhamaal 4 has comfortably outperformed Ajay Devgn's last two releases at the same stage. De De Pyaar De 2 earned ₹13.75 crore net on its third day despite releasing across 11,944 shows, taking its three-day India net total to ₹34.75 crore. Son of Sardaar 2 collected ₹9.25 crore on Day 3 from 6,767 shows, with its opening weekend total standing at ₹24.75 crore.

Overall, Dhamaal 4 has enjoyed a steady opening weekend, with collections growing each day and a strong weekend hold. While it couldn't surpass the opening numbers of Total Dhamaal, it has clearly emerged as the strongest performer among the new releases. If it maintains this momentum on weekdays, the film is well-placed to enjoy a healthy run at the box office.

About Dhamaal 4 Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The fourth film in the hit comedy franchise and a sequel to 2019's Total Dhamaal, it features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar.

In its review, Hindustan Times wrote, "Overall, for a film called Dhamaal, there's little fun to be had. It recycles its story, music and even its brand of comedy, hoping nostalgia will do the heavy lifting. It doesn't. The only thing buried under 'M ke neeche' is whatever made the first Dhamaal work."

The franchise, however, is not slowing down anytime soon. A post-credit scene in Dhamaal 4 reportedly confirms that Dhamaal 5 is already in the works, with Farhad Samji attached as the writer for the next chapter.