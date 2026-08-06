Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid to record Tera Mera Rishta for Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 despite boycott?
Mustafa Zahid is in talks with the producers of Awarapan 2 for a remake of the song, Tera Mera Rishta. This news comes in after the the trailer was launched.
Nearly two decades ago, the song Tera Mera Rishta emerged as one of the most popular songs from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan. Now, with the sequel arriving next week in theatres, the makers might be reuniting with its original singer soon. Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid is reportedly in talks with filmmakers Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt to make a remake of the song for Awarapan 2. This would be one of the rare instances of a cross-border association in music at a time when Pakistan-based artistes have been staying away from Hindi movies.
Mustafa Zahid is reportedly in talks with the makers
According to a Mid-day report, Mustafa Zahid is in talks with the producers of Awarapan 2 for a remake of the song, Tera Mera Rishta. The move has come as a surprise because after the 2016 terror attack in Uri, the Indian film industry refused to cast artistes from Pakistan. Similarly, after the 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, the film industry reiterated its stance.
Despite the ongoing boycott, discussions between Mustafa Zahid and the makers are still underway. If both sides reach an agreement, the song is expected to be recorded in Dubai. Sharing details about the plan, a source close to the development told Mid-day, “Should the deal materialise, it will mark one of the rare instances in recent years of a Pakistani playback singer recording for a mainstream Hindi film. The song won't be used in Awarapan 2 as that may land the film in certification trouble. So, the makers are considering bypassing its theatrical use; it will be used only in social media-led promotions. The professional reunion is awaiting approval from both parties at this stage.”
Awarapan 2 trailer brings back Emraan Hashmi
Awarapan 2's official trailer dropped on August 6 and featured Emraan as Shivam Pandit after 19 years since the cult classic. The trailer features the return of Shivam and with much more drama in store for viewers. Revenge, redemption, and unfinished fights have been promised by the makers of the movie. Emraan will be playing the older and more traumatised version of the character.
Disha Patani makes her way into the franchise playing Zara in the new movie. Shabana Azmi plays Nafisa who is the main antagonist. The film also features a supporting cast consisting of Puran Gabbi (Zorawar), Anirudh Rawal (Sikandar), Surendar Vicky (Jaideep), Vijayant Kohli (Mehmood), and Atul Kumar (Samarth).
Music remains at the heart of the franchise
Music has always been a defining part of the Awarapan universe, and the sequel continues that tradition. The soundtrack has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel. Songs such as Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao have already been released, with more tracks expected soon.
The trailer also features a recreated version of Tera Mera Rishta, composed by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma. The song plays throughout the trailer, adding an emotional touch to the action-packed visuals. Original lyricist Sayeed Qadri has returned to write the new version alongside Mithoon.
Awarapan 2 release date
Presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026, with Pen Marudhar handling its All India theatrical distribution. It will face Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 during the Independence Day weekend.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.