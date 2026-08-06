Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid to record Tera Mera Rishta for Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 despite boycott?

Nearly two decades ago, the song Tera Mera Rishta emerged as one of the most popular songs from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan. Now, with the sequel arriving next week in theatres, the makers might be reuniting with its original singer soon. Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid is reportedly in talks with filmmakers Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt to make a remake of the song for Awarapan 2. This would be one of the rare instances of a cross-border association in music at a time when Pakistan-based artistes have been staying away from Hindi movies. Mustafa Zahid is reportedly in talks with the makers of Awarapan 2.

Mustafa Zahid is reportedly in talks with the makers According to a Mid-day report, Mustafa Zahid is in talks with the producers of Awarapan 2 for a remake of the song, Tera Mera Rishta. The move has come as a surprise because after the 2016 terror attack in Uri, the Indian film industry refused to cast artistes from Pakistan. Similarly, after the 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, the film industry reiterated its stance.

Despite the ongoing boycott, discussions between Mustafa Zahid and the makers are still underway. If both sides reach an agreement, the song is expected to be recorded in Dubai. Sharing details about the plan, a source close to the development told Mid-day, “Should the deal materialise, it will mark one of the rare instances in recent years of a Pakistani playback singer recording for a mainstream Hindi film. The song won't be used in Awarapan 2 as that may land the film in certification trouble. So, the makers are considering bypassing its theatrical use; it will be used only in social media-led promotions. The professional reunion is awaiting approval from both parties at this stage.”

Awarapan 2 trailer brings back Emraan Hashmi Awarapan 2's official trailer dropped on August 6 and featured Emraan as Shivam Pandit after 19 years since the cult classic. The trailer features the return of Shivam and with much more drama in store for viewers. Revenge, redemption, and unfinished fights have been promised by the makers of the movie. Emraan will be playing the older and more traumatised version of the character.

Disha Patani makes her way into the franchise playing Zara in the new movie. Shabana Azmi plays Nafisa who is the main antagonist. The film also features a supporting cast consisting of Puran Gabbi (Zorawar), Anirudh Rawal (Sikandar), Surendar Vicky (Jaideep), Vijayant Kohli (Mehmood), and Atul Kumar (Samarth).

Music remains at the heart of the franchise Music has always been a defining part of the Awarapan universe, and the sequel continues that tradition. The soundtrack has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel. Songs such as Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao have already been released, with more tracks expected soon.

The trailer also features a recreated version of Tera Mera Rishta, composed by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma. The song plays throughout the trailer, adding an emotional touch to the action-packed visuals. Original lyricist Sayeed Qadri has returned to write the new version alongside Mithoon.