Charlie Kirk's 'Jesus defeated death' post resurfaces after his murder: ‘Those words carry a weight we can all feel’

A September 7 X post by Charlie Kirk, about Jesus defeating death, has resurfaced after his death. The 31-year-old conservative activist and popular influencer was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, Utah Valley University (UVU) said. Charlie Kirk's powerful 'Jesus defeated death' post resurfaces after his murder (AP/PTI) (AP09_11_2025_000004A)(AP)

Follow latest updates on Charlie Kirk's death here

In a recent post, days before his murder, Kirk wrote on X, “Jesus defeated death so you can live.”

(@charliekirk11/X)

‘Charlie Kirk never wavered from his faith’

The post with the powerful message is being widely shared after Kirk’s death. X user Benny Johnson shared the post, captioning it, “Charlie Kirk is an American martyr. Charlie gave his life for God and country. May we rise up with a full heart and defeat the evil that stole Charlie Kirk from us. God help us. This is the Turning Point.” Dustin Burrows, Speaker of the Texas House, shared Kirk’s message and said, “Today, we grieve the loss of a man who not only proclaimed that truth but lived it with courage, conviction, and unwavering faith. His passing is a painful reminder of the brokenness around us, yet also a powerful testament to the eternal hope we share in Christ. Charlie’s voice inspired millions to stand boldly for faith, family, and freedom. Though his time here was cut short, his mission endures.”

Read More | Melania Trump breaks silence on Kirk's murder, ‘Charlie’s children will be raised with stories instead of memories’

Sharing Kirk’s message, one X user wrote, “A true man of the Lord, a family man, an American. Charlie Kirk never wavered from his faith no matter who stood in front of him. Two beautiful kids will now grow up without a Dad because someone disagreed with him. Truly devastated.” “So sad to see this kind of violence and hate, prayers to his family. Like his last tweet said "Jesus defeated death so you can live." What we really need,” wrote a user. Another user said, “Charlie once wrote: “Jesus defeated death so you can live.”

Tonight those words carry a weight we can all feel. He stood for God, for country, and for a generation searching for truth. His voice may be silenced, but his faith, his courage, and his fight will live on through.”