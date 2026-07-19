Who is Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband, Conan Harris? Dead body found at couple's Boston house; probe on
Boston PD are investigating a death after a body was found on property owned by Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s husband, Conan Harris. No link has been alleged yet.
A dead body was found at a Boston house owned by Massachusetts US House Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband, Conan Harris. Boston Police said that the body was found around 1:52pm EDT on Saturday on the grounds of the house, and they have opened a probe, Boston Daily Globe first reported.
Mass Daily News reported that the house is a heritage property from 1910 in Boston's Mattapan. It is valued at around $919,000, according to the latest city records. The Boston Herald confirmed the probe adding that the house is an eight-bedroom, four-bath, 2,713 square-foot property that can accommodate multiple families.
The report also cited Boston police official John Boyle, who said it is being treated as a "death investigation." However, no details regarding the dead body's identity, such as gender, name, cause of death, have not yet been released by Boston Police Department.
As of now, Boston PD has not directly linked Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat, or her husband, Conan Harris, to the death probe. So far, neither Pressley nor Harris has issued a statement on the probe.
This is a developing story.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More