Who is Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband, Conan Harris? Dead body found at couple's Boston house; probe on

A dead body was found at a Boston house owned by Massachusetts US House Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband, Conan Harris. Boston Police said that the body was found around 1:52pm EDT on Saturday on the grounds of the house, and they have opened a probe, Boston Daily Globe first reported. Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts, during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 15. (Bloomberg)

Mass Daily News reported that the house is a heritage property from 1910 in Boston's Mattapan. It is valued at around $919,000, according to the latest city records. The Boston Herald confirmed the probe adding that the house is an eight-bedroom, four-bath, 2,713 square-foot property that can accommodate multiple families.

The report also cited Boston police official John Boyle, who said it is being treated as a "death investigation." However, no details regarding the dead body's identity, such as gender, name, cause of death, have not yet been released by Boston Police Department.

As of now, Boston PD has not directly linked Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat, or her husband, Conan Harris, to the death probe. So far, neither Pressley nor Harris has issued a statement on the probe.

This is a developing story.