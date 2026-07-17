Who is Bruce Taylor, CEO of Taylor Farms? All about the California lettuce producer amid cyclosporiasis outbreak

Taylor Farms has come under fresh attention after health officials linked products containing recalled cucumbers supplied to the company to a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak in the United States. As questions continue around the outbreak, many people are also looking at the man behind one of North America's biggest fresh produce companies. Who is Bruce Taylor? Taylor Farms CEO in focus amid cyclosporiasis outbreak (Via The University of Arizona )

Bruce Taylor, a third-generation farmer from California's Salinas Valley, founded Taylor Farms in 1995 and has since turned it into one of the largest salad and fresh-food businesses in the industry. Today, the company supplies products to major retailers, restaurants, and foodservice chains across North America.

Bruce Taylor, founder and CEO of Taylor Farms Bruce Taylor is the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Taylor Farms. Raised in California's Salinas Valley, he comes from a family that has been involved in lettuce farming for generations.

According to Taylor Farms and other company records, Taylor launched Taylor Fresh Foods, the parent company of Taylor Farms, in 1995. His goal was to build a business focused on fresh salads, vegetables, and ready-to-eat healthy food products.

Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Development Studies from the University of California, Berkeley. He later earned an MBA from Harvard University. He has led the company since its founding and remains one of the most recognised figures in the US produce industry.

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How Bruce Taylor built Taylor Farms into a major produce company? Under Bruce Taylor's leadership, Taylor Farms expanded from a new produce business into a company that now operates dozens of processing facilities and employs more than 25,000 people.

The company says it produces around 165 million servings of fruits and vegetables every week. Over the years, Taylor Farms moved beyond basic salad products and introduced packaged salad kits, vegetable trays, ready-to-eat meals, and other fresh food options.

The company expanded internationally as well. Now it operates in Canada, Mexico, and a few European nations like Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. Taylor Farms has also grown via takeovers, for example, Earthbound Farm and Eat Smart, which has helped firm up its place in the fresh and organic food scene.

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Bruce Taylor's role in food safety and industry initiatives Bruce Taylor has been involved in several food-safety and agriculture initiatives throughout his career. While serving in leadership roles within industry groups, he helped support the creation of the Center for Produce Safety at UC Davis, which focuses on research aimed at improving produce safety.

Taylor also backed the California Leafy Green Marketing Agreement, developed after the 2007 E. coli outbreak to strengthen food-safety standards for leafy greens. In 2009, Taylor Farms introduced SmartWash Solutions, a system designed to reduce the risk of microbial cross-contamination during produce processing.

Outside the business, Taylor has supported education and agricultural research projects through donations and industry partnerships. He serves on several boards and has held leadership positions with major produce and farming organisations.

Report links Taylor Farms lettuce to cyclosporiasis outbreak Taylor's work on food safety has drawn fresh attention as Taylor Farms is being looked at as part of an ongoing investigation into a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak. The Washington Post reported that investigators are examining whether shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms to Taco Bell restaurants could be linked to some of the reported cases.

However, health officials have not confirmed Taylor Farms, Taco Bell, or any specific food product as the source of the outbreak, and the investigation is still underway.