Taylor Farms: All about the Taco Bell lettuce supplier linked to US cyclosporiasis outbreak

Shredded iceberg lettuce allegedly supplied by California-based Taylor Farms to Taco Bell restaurants, part of Yum! Brands, has emerged as a potential source of contamination in the ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak, according to The Washington Post. The report, published Thursday, cites two individuals familiar with the federal and state investigation. The ongoing multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak is linked to the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis and has affected thousands of people. (UnSplash)

About Taylor Farms Taylor Farms, headquartered in Salinas, California, stands as one of the nation’s largest producers of fresh-cut vegetables, bagged salads, and ready-to-eat produce items.

Founded in 1995 by Bruce Taylor, a third-generation produce industry veteran who previously established Fresh Express, the privately held company has expanded dramatically.

It now employs roughly 20,000–25,000 workers across more than 20 processing facilities in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe.

Taylor Farms works with hundreds of family farms and supplies millions of servings of fresh produce each week.

The official website of the company states, "At Taylor Farms, we challenge ourselves every day, from field to fork, to grow our business responsibly, to lead by example, and to earn trust through our actions. Our ability to create pathways to healthy lives is dependent on the health of our business."

"As the leading global producer of salads and healthy fresh foods, with production facilities across the US, Canada, Mexico, and Western Europe, our business provides a remarkable opportunity to create positive, long-lasting social and environmental impact."

Cyclosporiasis outbreak The ongoing multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak is linked to the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis and has affected thousands of people across more than 30 states since May.

Michigan has reported a significant number of cases, with increases also reported in states including Ohio, Illinois, and New York.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include prolonged watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, fatigue, and weight loss.

While the infection is rarely fatal, it can cause dehydration and may require hospital care, especially among vulnerable individuals.

What authorities said during the probe Health officials have been investigating fresh produce, especially leafy greens such as lettuce, as a possible source of the outbreak.

Michigan Chief Medical Executive Natasha Bagdasarian said the findings are preliminary but noted that lettuce has repeatedly appeared during the investigation.

"Although we do not have a definite product identified as the source of the outbreak, we want to let Michiganders know what we have learned so far so they can take steps to protect their families," Bagdasarian said in a statement, as quoted by The Washington Post.

"Early information has shown lettuce as a common product that regularly comes up during the investigation," she added.