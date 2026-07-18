Panchang Today, July 18, 2026: Shukla Panchami under Purva Phalguni Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 18, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For July 18, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a steady and balanced Saturday. The day supports patient effort, thoughtful communication, and polishing work already in progress. Instead of rushing into something new, focus on improving what you've already started.
|KEY TIMINGS TODAY
|SUNRISE
|5:34 am
|SUNSET
|7:19 pm
|RAHU KAAL
|9:01 am to 10:44 am
|HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW
|Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 am to 12:54 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar (Saturday) encourages patience, discipline, and consistent effort. It is considered a good day for completing responsibilities carefully rather than chasing quick results.
Shukla Panchami brings a positive and growth-oriented energy. It supports learning, gradual progress, and making steady improvements. Rather than taking big risks, the day favours building strong foundations.
Purva Phalguni Nakshatra adds warmth, creativity, and charm. It supports creative work, social interactions, hospitality, and expressing yourself with confidence. However, Saturday reminds us to balance enjoyment with responsibility.
The Moon's movement between Leo and Virgo creates a practical combination. Leo encourages confidence and visibility, while Virgo brings attention to detail and organisation. This makes it a good day to edit documents, organise pending work, improve presentations, or complete unfinished tasks. Overall, the day rewards flexibility, patience, and thoughtful planning.
How to Use the Day
Work and Important Decisions
Today is better for steady progress than dramatic changes. Saturday supports work that requires patience, review, and careful planning. If you're working on a proposal, report, presentation, or important email, spend extra time refining it before sending it.
Purva Phalguni favours creative work, branding, client interactions, and public communication. However, avoid making promises you may struggle to keep. Before making important financial or professional decisions, review all details carefully. Instead of starting several new projects, focus on completing one important task well.
Relationships and Communication
Today's energy supports kind, respectful, and thoughtful conversations. Family discussions, meetings with friends, and conversations with your partner can go smoothly when approached with patience.
Purva Phalguni encourages warmth and affection, while Saturday reminds you to back your words with actions. If you've been avoiding an important conversation, this is a good day to address it calmly. Appreciation, honesty, and small acts of kindness will strengthen relationships far more than grand promises.
Reflection and Spiritual Routine
Saturday is ideal for slowing down and reconnecting with yourself. Even a simple routine like journaling, reading, meditation, or spending a few quiet minutes in nature can help clear your mind.
Shukla Panchami encourages small but meaningful improvements. Instead of making long lists of goals, choose one habit you'd like to strengthen over the coming week. The day's energy also reminds you to balance confidence with humility and productivity with rest.
|PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE
|Date and Vaar
|July 18, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha
|Tithi (Lunar Day)
|Shukla Panchami until 3:43 am, Sunday; then Shukla Shashthi
|Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation)
|Purva Phalguni until 5:59 pm; then Uttara Phalguni
|Yog (Sun-Moon Combination)
|Variyana until 8:44 pm; then Parigha until 7:21 pm, Sunday
|Karan (Half-Tithi Division)
|Bava until 4:07 pm; then Balava until 3:43 am, Sunday; then Kaulava until 3:30 pm, Sunday
|Moon Sign (Zodiac Position)
|Leo until 11:58 pm; then Virgo
|AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT)
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:12 AM
|4:53 AM
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:33 AM
|5:34 AM
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:59 AM
|12:54 PM
|Amrit Kalam
|11:45 AM
|1:18 PM
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:44 PM
|3:39 PM
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:19 PM
|7:40 PM
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:19 PM
|8:21 PM
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:07 AM, Sunday
|12:48 AM, Sunday
|Ravi Yog
|6:00 PM
|5:35 AM, Sunday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's favourable periods for important work.
Abhijit Muhurta (11:59 am – 12:54 pm)
It is an excellent time for submitting important work, making decisions, attending meetings, or beginning a well-prepared task.
Amrit Kalam (11:45 am – 1:18 pm)
It also supports presentations, client discussions, important purchases, and work that requires clarity and confidence. Use these windows for tasks you've already prepared instead of rushing into something unplanned.
|INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Rahu Kaal
|9:01 AM
|10:44 AM
|Gulika Kaal
|5:34 AM
|7:17 AM
|Yamaganda
|2:10 PM
|3:53 PM
|Dur Muhurtam
|7:24 AM
|8:19 AM
|Varjyam
|1:15 AM, Sunday
|2:47 AM, Sunday
|Vidaal Yog
|6:00 PM
|5:35 AM, Sunday
Traditional Panchang treats caution periods as times to slow down rather than worry.
Rahu Kaal (9:01 am – 10:44 am)
It is generally avoided for starting new ventures, signing agreements, or making major financial commitments. If work cannot be postponed, use this time for reviewing documents, organising tasks, or handling routine work.
Yamaganda (2:10 pm – 3:53 pm)
It is also better suited for follow-ups, planning, research, and completing existing work rather than launching something new. The key is simply to work more carefully during these periods and double-check important details before moving ahead.
|SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET
|SUNRISE
|5:34 AM
|SUNSET
|7:19 PM
|MOONRISE
|9:36 AM
|MOONSET
|10:08 PM
|RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified)
|CITY
|RAHU KAAL
|Mumbai
|9:27 am to 11:06 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|9:00 am to 10:44 am
|Bengaluru
|9:13 am to 10:49 am
|Hyderabad
|9:06 am to 10:44 am
|Chennai
|9:03 am to 10:39 am
|Ahmedabad
|9:24 am to 11:05 am
|Pune
|9:23 am to 11:02 am
|Kolkata
|8:22 am to 10:02 am
|Jaipur
|9:08 am to 10:50 am
|Kochi
|9:21 am to 10:56 am
|Lucknow
|8:48 am to 10:30 am
|Indore
|9:12 am to 10:52 am
|Guwahati
|8:05 am to 9:47 am
|Chandigarh
|8:59 am to 10:44 am
|Surat
|9:25 am to 11:05 am
|Visakhapatnam
|8:47 am to 10:25 am
|Nagpur
|9:00 am to 10:40 am
|Coimbatore
|9:17 am to 10:53 am
|Varanasi
|8:41 am to 10:22 am
|Bhubaneswar
|8:34 am to 10:13 am
Overall
Today's Panchang encourages steady progress, thoughtful communication, and careful planning. Focus on improving what you've already started instead of rushing into new commitments. A calm, organised approach is likely to bring better results than acting in haste. Patience, attention to detail, and balanced decisions will help make the day productive and satisfying.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More