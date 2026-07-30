Punjab’s wheat yield dips, still tops country

India produced a record 120.65 million tonnes (MT) of wheat during the 2025-26 rabi season, surpassing the Union agriculture ministry’s target of 120MT, according to the data shared by Karnal-based Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) on Wednesday. Labourers rest on sacks of wheat at Bhagtanwala Grain market, Amritsar. (HT File)

The harvest was 2.2% higher than the last season’s record output of 117.94MT, with production increasing by 2.71 MT year-on-year.

The area under wheat expanded from 32.80 million hectares (Mha) in 2024-25 to 33.60 Mha this season.

However, India, the world’s second-largest wheat grower after China, saw a minor fall in wheat yield from 3,595 kilograms per hectare (kg/ha) in 2024-25 to 3,591 kg/ha this season, a decline of 4 kg/ha.

Maximum yield drop in Punjab

Five major wheat-producing states — Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh (MP), Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan — together account for nearly 85% of total output.

Punjab continued to record the country’s highest yield at 4,938 kg/ha, followed by Haryana, 4,759 kg/ha, Uttar Pradesh, 3,732 kg/ha, Rajasthan, 3,624 kg/ha and MP, 3,226 kg/ha. And out of these, except in MP, the wheat yield in the rest of the four was more than the national average of 3,591 kg/ha.

However, Punjab also registered the sharpest year-on-year decline in yield among the major producing states. Punjab, which saw the worst floods in the decade in 2025, saw the yield fall by nearly 185 kg/ha, though it was still 27% above the national average. In 2024-25, Punjab’s yield stood at 5,123 kg/ha.

Haryana’s yield also saw a minor dip of 15 kg/ha, while it rose by 93 kg/ha in Gujarat, 81 kg/ha in Chhattisgarh and 65 kg/ha in Rajasthan.

Scientists at the institute attributed the record output to favourable weather conditions, use of climate-resilient seed varieties, and assured minimum support price (MSP) on the crop as primary reasons behind this record production.

ICAR-IIWBR director Ratan Tiwari said the production target was achieved despite sudden changes in weather and rise in temperature in some regions and minor fall in yield.

“A decline in Punjab’s yield was largely due to the 2025 floods. Overall, states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat have performed well in terms of production,” he added.