A university can no longer afford to teach for the world that was

When a family chooses a university, they are usually asking one question: will this lead to a good job? It is a fair question, and a placement report can help answer it. But it is the wrong question to stop at. A degree that gets graduates their first job and then ages badly has done only half of what a good education should. The job market a student enters at the age of 22 may look very different by the time they are 32, and that gap is widening as the pace of change accelerates. A student who has seen how an industry actually thinks, how it defines problems, weighs trade-offs and adapts when conditions shift, has learned something far more durable than any single tool. (Photo: HTCS)

This is the deeper challenge a university has to solve. It is not simply about making a graduate employable on the day they leave, but about developing the kind of professional who remains relevant as their industry continues to reinvent itself. That is much harder to teach, and it is the real measure of whether an institution is keeping pace with the times or falling behind.

The gap between the classroom and the workplace is a choice Employers have complained for years that graduates arrive knowing the theory but not the practice. It is a familiar lament, often framed as though the gap between what universities teach and what workplaces require were some kind of natural law. It is not. That distance is a design choice.

A curriculum can be written in a faculty room and left untouched for a decade, or it can be developed and revised through continuous conversation with the industries that will eventually hire its graduates. The two approaches produce very different outcomes.

The difference shows up long before placement season. It is there in whether a student has worked on a live industry problem or only a textbook one, whether they have used the tools their profession actually relies on, and whether they have sat across from someone who does the job for a living. When these experiences are built into a degree, the transition into employment can be shorter and less about learning the basics from scratch once the salary has started.

Relevant should not mean narrow There is a reasonable concern buried in all of this, and it deserves an honest answer. If a degree is tuned too tightly to what industry wants today, does it leave a graduate stranded when today's skills become obsolete? It is a real risk, and it is why genuine industry engagement has to mean more than teaching this year's popular software.

Done well, industry connection produces the opposite of narrowness. A student who has seen how an industry actually thinks, how it defines problems, weighs trade-offs and adapts when conditions shift, has learned something far more durable than any single tool. They have learned how to keep learning within a field that will not stand still.

That is why relevance and academic rigour are not in tension. Theory explains why things work, while industry exposure shows what happens when that theory meets a deadline, a budget and a customer. A serious university has to deliver both, or it has delivered neither.