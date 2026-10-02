Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand seeks another chance in BSP after expulsion, rules out joining another party

Expelled Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Akash Anand on Friday made a fresh bid to repair his relationship with party chief Mayawati, saying he wants another opportunity to serve the party under her leadership rather than join another political outfit. “I am not going to any other political party. Neither today nor ever,” Akash Anand said, amid speculation over his political future following his expulsion. (ANI/ File photo)

Breaking his silence for the first time since Mayawati expelled him on September 10, Akash addressed her as “Behen ji” and described her as his political guru, inspiration and “bua-maa”. He said the BSP was not merely a political party for him but his family.

“I am not going to any other political party. Neither today nor ever,” he said, amid speculation over his political future following his expulsion.

His statement came after leaders of several political formations publicly indicated that Akash could find a place in their ranks. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said the SP would take Akash if he joined the party, while leaders associated with the Nishad Party, Congress and other political outfits also made overtures.

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The outreach came against the backdrop of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and the BSP’s traditional support base. Akash, however, has chosen to seek reconciliation with Mayawati rather than respond to those overtures.

Akash backs Mayawati's action against Siddharth A key element of Akash’s message was his unequivocal support for Mayawati’s action against his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth.

Calling Siddharth’s expulsion completely justified, Akash said he stood with Mayawati. He stressed that personal and family relationships must remain secondary to the BSP’s mission.

The issue has been at the centre of repeated differences between Mayawati and Akash. Siddharth was first expelled from the BSP in February 2025 amid allegations of factionalism and anti-party activities. Akash was subsequently removed from organisational responsibilities and expelled in March 2025, with Mayawati raising concerns over his continued association with Siddharth.

Akash apologised and returned to the BSP in April 2025, later receiving important organisational responsibilities. Siddharth too returned to the party after apologising to Mayawati, but was expelled again in August 2026 and subsequently announced his retirement from active politics.

Mayawati’s September 10 decision came hours after Siddharth announced his retirement. The BSP chief subsequently criticised Akash for not reposting a social-media message concerning Siddharth, saying his conduct reflected a failure to put the party and the Bahujan movement above family considerations.

Akash has now sought to address that specific grievance. He said he had withdrawn from social media at the time and therefore could not repost Mayawati’s message. He acknowledged that his silence had been misunderstood and apologised if it had caused her hurt.

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“I only want an opportunity to serve the party and the mission again under your leadership,” he said, adding that he would seek to rebuild Mayawati’s trust through his conduct and hard work.

Mayawati appoints Akash's younger brother Meanwhile, Mayawati has already filled the key organisational position vacated by Akash.

On September 23, she appointed Akash’s younger brother, 27-year-old Ishan Anand, a law graduate, as the BSP’s national coordinator. The appointment was announced at the party’s all-India committee meeting at its state office in Mall Avenue, Lucknow.

Mayawati also asked party leaders and office-bearers to focus on Gen Z ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Ishan’s elevation came less than a fortnight after Akash’s expulsion and added a new dimension to the BSP’s next-generation leadership structure. Akash had earlier been projected by Mayawati as her political successor, but his repeated removal and reinstatement have since made his position within the organisation uncertain.

Akash chooses reconciliation over a new political home Akash’s political journey has therefore reached another turning point. After being projected as Mayawati’s successor, he has faced repeated organisational setbacks, including his removal before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and his expulsion in March 2025 before being reinstated following an apology.

The latest episode could have provided an opening for him to move to another political platform. Instead, his Friday message was centred entirely on Mayawati and the BSP.

By accepting her decision against Siddharth, explaining his social-media silence and explicitly ruling out joining another party, Akash has sought to demonstrate that his political allegiance remains with the BSP.