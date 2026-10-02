The roar is back in Bengal’s Buxa after 8 years: 3-yr-old tigress from Bihar released into reserve

After an eight-year absence, Buxa Tiger Reserve is hearing the roar of a tiger again, with a three-year-old tigress from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve released in its core zone on Friday, marking West Bengal’s first tiger reintroduction. “Three more tigers will be released in the BTR in the next two months,” Adhikari said. (ANI)

The three-year-old tigress was released in the presence of Union environment, forest and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav and West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

“Inspired by PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s push for landscape conservation and species protection, today we have fulfilled the significant promise to reintroduce tiger in Buxa. T138 has been brought from Valmiki Tiger Reserve from Bihar to Buxa,” Bhupender Yadav, Union environment, forest and climate change, wrote on X.

“Three more tigers will be released in the BTR in the next two months,” Adhikari said.

After its release, the tigress will be monitored through telemetry, camera trapping and field-based monitoring, which will allow foresters to assess its movement, adaptation, health and behaviour over the next few months.