Panaji, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday assured Central support to help Goa's cashew and coconut reach global markets through trade agreements, emphasising that local produce should be branded and exported worldwide. FTAs offer new global markets for Goa’s cashew, coconut: Chouhan

Addressing the 'Seva Ki Kahani-Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' programme at Ponda, Chouhan said the state's agricultural products should be produced locally, branded by its youth and marketed across India and the world.

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Union Minister Shripad Naik and others were present on the occasion.

"Goa will not import things from outside. Goa will produce here, farmers will produce here, youngsters will do the branding and Goa's products will be taken not only to the people of Goa but to the whole of India and the entire world," he said.

He noted that Goa is known for its cashews and has significant potential in coconut, spices, vegetables and other agricultural products.

Referring to India's trade agreements, the Union minister said such agreements would create opportunities for Indian farmers in overseas markets.

"Goa's cashew and coconut will go to Oman at zero per cent import duty and will also go to all countries of the European Union," he said.

India's Commerce Ministry has said the India-Oman CEPA provides duty-free access for Indian exports covering 98.08 per cent of Oman's tariff lines, representing 99.38 per cent of India's export value. The India-EU FTA was concluded in January 2026, but is yet to come into force.

Chouhan said the Centre was working on a 'Coconut Promotion Scheme' to rejuvenate old coconut plantations, increase productivity and expand the area under cultivation.

"I will come next time with all the agriculture department officials, and we will sit with you and work on all the measures required for promotion of coconut in Goa," he said.

He also announced that the Centre would work with Goa farmers to increase cashew productivity by introducing new varieties and technologies, with support from agricultural research institutions.

"Technology and financial support will be provided under these schemes. We will leave no stone unturned to transform agriculture in Goa," Chouhan said.

He further highlighted the role of women and youth in strengthening Goa's agricultural economy, referring to the participation of women and the branding of local produce.

The event also showcased the state government's 'Goa Fresh' brand aimed at promoting and recognising locally grown agricultural products. The initiative brings local produce under a common identity and focuses on branding and packaging.

Chouhan said the Centre has several schemes for farmers under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana, besides support through the Kisan Credit Card scheme.

The Centre had allocated ₹50 crore for the current year under a scheme and had already released ₹23 crore, he said.

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