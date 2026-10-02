Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Are banks open or closed today? Check October 2 bank holiday status

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi . With the holiday falling on Friday this year, customers planning to visit a bank branch for routine services will have to make arrangements accordingly.

Bank branches across India will remain closed on Friday, October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti . The holiday is listed in the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday matrix, customers will not be able to access regular branch services on the day.

When will banks reopen after Gandhi Jayanti in 2026?

When will banks reopen after Gandhi Jayanti in 2026?

What banking services are available on Gandhi Jayanti?

What banking services are available on Gandhi Jayanti?

Why are banks closed on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti?

Why are banks closed on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti?

October 2 is listed as a bank holiday in the RBI holiday matrix on account of Gandhi Jayanti. As a result, regular banking activities that require customers to visit a branch will not be available on Friday.

Customers who need to deposit documents, submit forms, or carry out other branch-based work will have to wait until the bank reopens.

The closure applies to physical bank branches. Customers can continue to use banking services through digital channels.

Also read: Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 150+ best wishes, images, quotes and status to share with friends and family on October 2

Will ATMs and UPI work on Gandhi Jayanti? Customers can continue to use ATMs for routine cash withdrawals and other services available through the machines.

UPI-based payments can also be used for digital transactions. Customers can make payments using their usual UPI applications without visiting a bank branch.

Other digital banking facilities will also be available for transactions. Customers who need to transfer money or make payments can therefore use available digital channels instead of visiting a branch.

However, services that require physical interaction with bank officials will have to wait until branches reopen.

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When will banks reopen? October 3 (Saturday) is the next day after the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Customers can plan their branch visits from the next scheduled working day, subject to the applicable holiday schedule of their bank and location.

Those who have urgent banking requirements can use ATMs, UPI and other available digital banking services while branches remain closed.

Customers should also check with their respective banks for any branch-specific changes before visiting.

Also read: Bank holidays in October 2026: Full list of public, festival holidays across India