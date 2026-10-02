Haryana: 2 men held in Hisar for providing bank accounts to cyber fraud gang

Two men were arrested in Haryana’s Hisar for allegedly providing bank accounts on commission to a cyber fraud gang that cheated a Gurugram resident of ₹4.72 crore in a cryptocurrency investment case, police said on Friday. Two men held in Hisar for allegedly providing bank accounts used by a gang to cheat a Gurugram resident of ₹4.72 crore.

The suspects, Gagandeep alias Kalu (31) and Gurwind (28), both residents of Hisar’s Kunwari village, allegedly handed over bank accounts to the gang, which used them to receive proceeds of the fraud.

Investigators said the victim approached the Cybercrime police station (South) on January 15 and lodged a complaint alleging that he was contacted through instant messaging applications like Telegram and WhatsApp with an offer to invest in a Bitcoin and USDT global trading platform to earn quick and hefty profits.

The suspects allegedly made the victim download a phishing application on his mobile phone to track his investment and profits, which were actually manipulated by them from the backend. The suspects displayed profits to the victim via the application to gain his trust and then persuaded him to invest more money by promising higher returns.

The victim eventually ended up transferring a sum of ₹4.72 crore into multiple bank accounts provided by the suspects.

Police said he realised that the entire investment was a cyber fraud when he attempted to withdraw the money using the application but could not.

Public relations officer of Gurugram police Sandeep Turan said the suspects demanded ₹1.25 crore to restore his trading account on the pretext of GST and other taxes and charges when he realised that he had fallen victim to cyber fraud.

“During investigation, ₹2 lakh was found credited into a firm’s bank account. It was Gagandeep who had opened this account before handing it over to Gurwind for commission. He had further given the account’s access to cyberfraudsters which was finally used to receive proceeds of the crime,” he said.

The suspects are being interrogated to ascertain the money trail, bank accounts opened fraudulently to supply them to the gang and to identify others involved in the racket for making more arrests, police said.