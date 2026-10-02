Mahanadi row: Odisha, Chhattisgarh CMs meet Amit Shah

The Centre’s efforts to resolve the long-running dispute over sharing of Mahanadi river water between Odisha and Chhattisgarh received a fresh push on Thursday, with chief ministers Mohan Charan Majhi and Vishnu Deo Sai putting forward their concerns at a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, officials aware of the matter said. Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on Thursday to resolve the long-pending Mahanadi water dispute between Chhattisgarh and Odisha. (Handout)

The meeting decided to continue data sharing and consultations between the two states as per CWC-facilitated process for next one month. Union Jal Shakti minister C R Patil, Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman, the chief secretaries of the two states and senior officials were also present at the meeting, they said.

In July, the two states had agreed to continue technical-level discussions through the CWC after a meeting between Majhi and Sai chaired by Patil. They have since submitted the information sought by the commission.

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Majhi said the two states were “gradually moving closer to a solution that would serve as a model for dispute resolution for others”. “The Mahanadi is the lifeline of Odisha providing livelihoods to millions of people in the state,” he said, adding that he raised concerns over irrigation, flood control, hydropower and drinking water.

Sai stressed Chhattisgarh’s water requirements, and called for a “win-win” settlement based on fairness, scientific assessment, transparency and long-term sustainability. “Mahanadi originates in Chhattisgarh and that more than half of its catchment area falls within the state. The water requirements of state’s farmers, irrigation sector and tribal areas should therefore be duly considered as part of any settlement.”