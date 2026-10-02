Tata-Javelin JV deal to co-produce missiles in India to boost security: JVV VP

India’s initial order is 100 missiles and 25 launch units, worth around $45.7 million. What scale of orders would a production line in India need to make sense commercially, and is there anything beyond this first tranche?

Frazier : The JJV is working on establishing a mutually agreeable scope of work with Tata Advanced Systems Limited regarding Javelin co-assembly in India. Both the JJV and Tata Advanced Systems Limited will work closely with the US and Indian governments on further production scope details.

The Javelin missile agreement between JJV and Tata talks about a final assembly and integration facility in India, with sub-assembly kits still coming from facilities in America. How much of the missile would actually be built in India, and could that grow over time?

In August, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a partnership between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to co-produce the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) in India. This came days after the Indian Army signed a letter of offer and acceptance (LOA) to buy the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system from the US. In an interview with HT, Jenna Hunt Frazier, JVV president, and its vice president, Rich Liccion, spoke about the deal and their plans with India. Edited excerpts:

Frazier: We are working collaboratively with Tata Advanced Systems Limited, the US government, and the Indian government to work through production plan details. Further details and discussions about co-production opportunities are best addressed by the US government.

If Javelins are eventually assembled in India, who decides whether they can be sold to other countries? Is exporting from India something the joint venture is actively working towards, or a longer-term possibility?

Liccion: The JJV is continuously exploring options to meet growing global demand for the US and its allies. Discussions about sales to foreign governments are best addressed by the US government.

The joint venture has been expanding output to meet demand from the US and its allies. Would an Indian facility add capacity to that global total, or serve mainly the Indian Army?

Liccion: This agreement will enhance regional security in the Indo-Pacific by ensuring a reliable, locally sourced supply of the proven Javelin weapon system, supporting faster fielding and sustained readiness for partner nations in the region

What are the next milestones the public should watch for, on both the initial delivery and the co-production plan? When could the first Indian-made Javelin realistically come off a line?

Frazier: There will be increased collaboration and discussions between the US government, the Indian government, the JJV and the Indian defence industry on co-production planning activities. Discussions about production timelines to foreign governments are best addressed by the US government

Lockheed Martin builds with Tata in India with its C-130J empennage line in Hyderabad. What does that experience tell you about defence manufacturing in India?

Liccion: We hope to leverage and maintain the existing relationship built with Tata through the Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd, (TLMAL) joint venture to meet the government of India’s “Make in India” objectives.