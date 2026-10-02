R Veeramani booked under Goondas Act as fourth case lodged against him, says Crime Branch

The Tamil Nadu police has invoked Goondas Act against Gem Group of Companies Chairman, R Veeramani, as the special investigation team (SIT) lodged a fourth case against him for alleged sexual assault of minor girls, police said on Thursday. India News

In an order, the Greater Chennai Police commissioner A Amalraj invoked ‘Goondas Act’ against him and other accused in the case Mahendra Simhan and Shanthi, who allegedly arranged girls for him.

The Goondas Act empowers the State to detain a person without trial for 12 months. However, the accused can challenge the order in the high court.

The SIT statement said that four accused R Veeramani, 84, Shanthi 60, her husband Mahendra Simhan 63 and Kamalesh (alias Ganeshan) 42 were arrested.”

Veeramani, was arrested under Pocso in August and three of his associates — Ganeshan, a former employee; Shanthi, and her husband Mahandra Simhan, who allegedly played key roles in abuse of minors, have also been arrested. Veeramani, Shanthi and Simhan are currently in police custody until October 8.

Ganeshan who worked for 23 years at Gem Granites and is currently employed at another private firm, was arrested on September 22 for having a video on his mobile phone showing Veeramani acting inappropriately with a young girl and failing to report it to the police.”

The case was lodged on basis of a complaint lodged by a social activist to the Anti-Vice Squad of the Central Crime Branch on October 6, 2025. The activist had also submitted a pen drive containing video recordings of sexual assault on minor girl by Veeramani.

“Including complaints lodged by the affected young girls and their relatives, a total of 4 cases have been registered so far under various legal sections and are currently under investigation,” an official release.

As of Wednesday, the police have registered two (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) POCSO Act against Veeramani and others.

The statement also said that complaints continue to pour against Veeramani and they were being verified. This comes after the police released a WhatsApp number 9345319676 asking people to share information about the affected young girls.

“To date, 5 useful information have been received through this WhatsApp number and are being investigated”, the police said.