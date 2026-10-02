12 Delhi metro stations closed for entry and exit ahead of Jantar Mantar protest: Full list

DMRC said entry and exit will remain closed at the following stations:

The restrictions coincide with Gandhi Jayanti programmes at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat, with the Delhi Traffic Police enforcing special arrangements in central Delhi from 5 am to 11 am, HT reported earlier.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced the closure of entry and exit facilities at 12 metro stations till further notice amid heightened security over planned protests at Jantar Mantar by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Barakhamba was added to the list later in the day by the DMRC.

How has the Delhi Police prepared for the anticipated protest at Jantar Mantar?

How has the Delhi Police prepared for the anticipated protest at Jantar Mantar?

What restrictions are in place for the Jantar Mantar protest against the Election Commission?

What restrictions are in place for the Jantar Mantar protest against the Election Commission?

Why has the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at certain stations during the Jantar Mantar protest?

Why has the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at certain stations during the Jantar Mantar protest?

AAP and AISA to protest against ECI The restrictions come as groups including the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and other activists have planned a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 2 over the functioning of the Election Commission and against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

AAP leaders, including Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, have also appealed to people to gather at Jantar Mantar to demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, citing concerns over the Election Commission’s functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police has said that no permission has been granted to any organisation for protests at Jantar Mantar, even as security has been stepped up across Lutyens’ Delhi, HT reported earlier.

Alternative metro routes for commuters For reaching the Jantar Mantar area, commuters can consider nearby stations that are not on the closure list, such as:

Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express) - a central Delhi option, followed by road transport.

Chandni Chowk (Yellow Line) - farther away, but outside the announced closure list.

Kashmere Gate - another major interchange outside the listed closures. Traffic restrictions, diversions in central Delhi The Delhi Traffic Police has announced diversions and regulated movement around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road and Parliament Street.

Traffic towards Patel Chowk from Connaught Place and towards GPO from Patel Chowk may be diverted or regulated. Commuters have been advised to avoid Jantar Mantar, Ashoka Road, Parliament Street and adjoining roads, use alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

Prohibitory orders, traffic curbs in central Delhi Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force across the New Delhi district on Friday ahead of the proposed Jantar Mantar protests.

Delhi Police said gatherings of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, dharnas, slogans and speeches are prohibited without prior written permission. Carrying firearms, banners, placards, sticks and similar items is also restricted. Police said violations could invite legal action, HT reported earlier.