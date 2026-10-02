Urdu festival at Vidhana Soudha faces opposition

The Karnataka government’s proposal to hold an Urdu festival on the steps of Vidhana Soudha on November 9 has run into opposition from the BJP and a pro Kannada organisation, with the minister behind the plan saying Thursday that the government was willing to reconsider the venue after hearing objections. India News

Health, family welfare, waqf and minority affairs minister U T Khader said the proposed Urdu Habba was intended to take the annual Urdu Sahitya award programme out of a hall and into an open space, where people from different communities could engage with Urdu language, literature, culture, cuisine and art.

But he said the government would not proceed if the programme created problems.

“We will discuss whether to hold the programme or not. We will seek opinions, and we are ready to make adjustments,” Khader told reporters in Bengaluru.

Khader said the proposal was meant to promote understanding rather than favour one community.

“Every language has its own tradition and culture, and they all stand for unity. Our intention is a society filled with trust, a developed Karnataka and a strong India. With this intention, we had planned for it. Every year, the Urdu Sahitya award is given, and it used to be presented inside a hall. I, as a minister, had planned to organise the event in a better way,” he said.

He said some of those objecting to the proposal might not have understood the language or the purpose of the programme.

“It is not their mistake, as they were never exposed to such an event, nor did they understand the language and what was behind it,” he said.

“The event was planned for such people and to make them understand, so that the anger and jealousy inside them can be reduced. By reducing such things, we can establish a society filled with trust and a strong India,” Khader added.

The minister also rejected the suggestion that he was insisting on the Vidhana Soudha venue.

“We will speak to everyone. We want good for the state and the country through our programmes. I will never proceed with anything that may cause loss or create problems. We are not adamant on this issue. I have just shared an idea,” he said.

The BJP has objected specifically to holding the event at Vidhana Soudha, arguing that Kannada should have prominence at the seat of the state legislature and government.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra accused the Congress government of pursuing “divide and rule” politics and alleged that the proposal was aimed at “appeasing minorities”.

Speaking in Kolar, Vijayendra linked the proposal to the Congress government’s opposition to the Centre’s three language formula, saying it had earlier argued that Hindi was being imposed on children.

“However, by now celebrating an Urdu festival in place of Kannada on the steps of Vidhana Soudha, the government has itself revealed its position,” he said.

Vijayendra said the BJP was not opposed to minorities and maintained that welfare and development programmes should reach every section of society equally.

BJP MLC C T Ravi also questioned the Congress’s position on language.

“Those who oppose Hindi should explain their stand now. They are citing Tulu’s prominence and celebrating Urdu,” Ravi said.

He said the BJP did not favour holding a festival for a language he described as not connected to Karnataka at Vidhana Soudha, adding that Kannada should be celebrated there.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike chief Narayana Gowda also opposed the proposal and said his organisation would not allow the event to be held at the venue.

He said his organisation was not opposed to Urdu or any other language but objected to the proposed location.

“We are not opposed to Urdu or to any other language. There are plenty of places in Bengaluru where an Urdu festival can be held,” he said.

Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said he had not been informed about the proposal.

“This matter has not come to my knowledge. I do not have any information,” he said.