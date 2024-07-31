Atishi alleges laxity by bureaucrats over Rajendra Nagar deaths inquiry

New Delhi UPSC aspirants protest outside Rau’s IAS Study Centre on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Delhi revenue minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged laxity by Delhi chief secretary (CS) Naresh Kumar in investigating the Rajendra Nagar deaths of UPSC aspirants in a basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle last Saturday, saying an inquiry report into the incident is yet to be submitted.

In a post on X, Atishi said: “On 27th July at 11:20pm, I had given directions to the Chief Secretary to initiate a Magisterial Enquiry into the tragic incident that led to the loss of 3 lives in Rajinder Nagar, and submit a report within 24 hours. On 29.07.2024 at 7:40pm, I only received an incident report from the Divisional Commissioner, and was told that the enquiry would take 7 more days. It is unfortunate that such a tragic incident has taken place, but the bureaucracy is showing such laxity in investigating the matter. It raises questions whether the culprits are being protected…”

The CS did not respond to requests for comment.

On July 29, divisional commissioner Manish Kumar Gupta submitted an interim inquiry report based on a probe conducted by the district magistrate (DM) of the Central district.

“The district magistrate has requested for more time to conduct a detailed inquiry to establish the causes of the incident. Accordingly, the DM has been directed to complete the detailed inquiry within next seven days,” Gupta said, in a letter to the minister.

Three UPSC aspirants died on July 27, when the basement of their coaching centre — a library was allegedly running there — was flooded, trapping them, following heavy rainfall in the area.

The interim inquiry report said that telephonic information was received by Karol Bagh’s subdivisional magistrate (SDM) about the flooding at 7.20pm on July 27, following which officials of the revenue department and others were directed to visit the spot. They found Delhi Fire Service personnel conducting rescue efforts and three casualties were taken out with the support of NDRF and other agencies, according to the report.

Read more: ‘I’m being targetted….': Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti on flak after Rau's coaching deaths

“The reason for flooding of the basement in a very short span of time needs to be looked into by a detailed inquiry,” the report submitted to the divisional commissioner by G Sudhakar, Central district DM, said.

In a report to Atishi on July 29, CS Naresh Kumar said the DM of Central district was directed to ascertain the cause of basement flooding, fix the responsibility of those responsible and suggest measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

In the letter, the CS said that the findings of a meeting called in August 2023 deliberate on a comprehensive strategy for scientific drain management to avoid waterlogging, such as consolidation of drainage management for 18 drains, requirement of a stormwater and drainage act for NCT of Delhi with penal provisions for encroachments and dumping of waste, and requirement of a master drainage plan for Delhi.

The CS said he submitted the findings to irrigation and flood control (I&FC) minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on August 21, 2023, which remained under his consideration till February 2, 2024.

Bharadwaj said that no decision was pending on this file. “Today, undersigned called ACS (I&FC) and Chief Engineer (I&FC) to understand which decisions are pending in this file. It was categorically told to the undersigned that no decision is pending on this file and after the approval dated 14.03.2024, the Deptt. went ahead with the recommendations. Therefore, the Chief Secretary is directed to clearly spell out what decision with respect to the file, which has been claimed in para 5.2 is pending on the part of the undersigned,” Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj directed the CS to explain how his remarks related to the findings were related to the inquiry report ordered by the revenue minister. Bharadwaj also directed the CS to provide a third-party audit report of desilting in Delhi.