Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2: Vijay's final film witnesses sharp 50% drop but still crosses ₹50 crore mark

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2: Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, which is said to be his last film, finally released in theatres on July 23. The film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, and the response appears to have impacted its box office performance. Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2: Vijay leads H Vinoth's directorial.

Jana Nayagan box office performance According to Sacnilk, Vijay's film collected ₹42.70 crore net in India on its opening day. However, amid the negative reviews, the film's collections dropped by 50.5% on its second day. On its first Friday, Jana Nayagan earned ₹21.15 crore net across 12,190 shows. This takes its total India net collection to ₹63.85 crore, while its gross collection stands at ₹75 crore so far. The film earned the most from the Tamil version ( ₹17.95 crore), followed by the Hindi ( ₹1.85 crore) and Telugu ( ₹1.35 crore) versions.

Fans had eagerly awaited Vijay's final film and celebrated its release on a grand scale. At several theatres, including Woodlands and Casino in Chennai, special cultural performances were organised to mark the occasion. Laser shows lit up the night sky in Vijay's honour, while fans danced to celebratory music. Theatres echoed with cheers and whistles during the first-day-first-show screenings. Actor Ravi Mohan also joined fans in cheering for Vijay. However, despite the festive atmosphere, the film appears to have struggled to strike a chord with audiences.

About Jana Nayagan Helmed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan follows Vetri (Vijay), a prisoner serving a sentence for an undisclosed crime, who forms a bond with prison warden Srikanth and takes responsibility for his daughter, Viji. As he helps her overcome her fears and pursue her dream of joining the Indian Army, his mysterious past catches up with him in the form of the dangerous John Himmler (Bobby Deol), leading to a high-stakes confrontation.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film was originally scheduled to release in January this year but was delayed by several months due to issues between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' review of the film reads: "As robots and drones randomly entered the fray, I wondered what Jana Nayagan really was about. Is there a parallel between empowering women and children as the way forward in safeguarding a country? Is it that caste and religion are the easiest political tools to divide us, but we’re more than just programmable bots in the hands of the system? Or did I just find too much free time as Vijay broke the fourth wall to warn those who want to destroy this country’s democracy with divisive politics? By the end of the 3-hour-long runtime, I still don’t know."