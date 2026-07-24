Ravi Mohan whistles and cheers for CM Vijay as he watches Jana Nayagan in theatre with fans. Watch

A video shared by The Papster South on Instagram shows Ravi Mohan seated in the last row of Chennai's Vetri Theatre, enjoying Jana Nayagan alongside other moviegoers. In the video, he can be seen clapping and whistling during Vijay's grand entry scene, while the rest of the audience erupts into loud cheers. After the screening, Ravi also stopped to click selfies with fans waiting outside the theatre before driving away.

CM Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan , which is also said to be his final film, finally released in theatres on July 23 after multiple delays. Although the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, audiences are still flocking to theatres to watch it. Actor Ravi Mohan was among them and was seen whistling and cheering during Vijay's entry scene.

About Jana Nayagan Helmed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. The film follows a former police officer who raises the daughter of a deceased friend and encourages her to overcome childhood trauma and pursue a career in the Indian Army. His efforts eventually lead him into a confrontation with corrupt individuals whose actions threaten democratic institutions.

The film was initially scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, but was delayed by several months due to issues between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It was also leaked online on April 9, 2026, and distributed illegally, prompting the producers to initiate legal action against social media accounts that shared clips or links to the film.

The film finally hit theatres on July 23 amid massive celebrations by fans. At several theatres, including Woodlands and Casino in Chennai, special cultural performances were organised to mark the release. Laser shows lit up the night sky in Vijay's honour, while fans danced to celebratory music. A drone show was also held outside a Chennai theatre as fans gathered for the early morning screenings.

Despite the grand opening, Jana Nayagan received an underwhelming response from critics. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹41 crore net in India on its opening day. It had been expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark—a feat achieved by only a handful of Tamil films, including Vijay's Leo ( ₹64.80 crore), Rajinikanth's Coolie ( ₹65 crore) and 2.0 ( ₹60.25 crore)—but fell short. Worldwide, the film grossed ₹78 crore on its opening day. It remains to be seen whether Jana Nayagan can maintain its momentum at the box office over the coming days.