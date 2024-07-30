‘Ambiguity, contradiction of laws’: Drishti IAS on MCD crackdown after Rau's IAS coaching deaths

Drishti IAS issued a statement on Tuesday amid massive protests by students over the silence of its owner and famous educator, Vikas Divyakirti, regarding the deaths of three IAS aspirants due to flooding in a coaching centre on July 27. Students protest outsdie Drishti IAS coaching centre in North West Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Monday evening.(@AddarshK/X)

In the press release, the coaching centre stated, "This problem related to coaching institutes is not as simple as it appears on the surface. It has many aspects which are linked to the ambiguity and contradiction of the laws. There is inconsistency in the rules of DDA, MCD, and the Delhi Fire Department."

Referring to the protests by the students, the coaching centre's statement said, "The anger seen among the students over this incident is completely justified. It would be great if this anger gets the proper direction and the government implements certain guidelines for coaching institutes. We are actively cooperating with the government in this regard and look forward to doing so."

The statement further suggested that the permanent solution to this problem is for the government to select three to four areas in Delhi and designate them for coaching institutes. "If the government itself prepares classrooms, libraries, and hostels, then there will be no problem of high rent or security issues," it said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed the basement of the prominent institute as part of a crackdown on illegally operated establishments following the tragic incident on Saturday in which three civil services aspirants lost their lives.

Here's the full statement issued by Drishti IAS

Massive protests by students over the death of three aspirants

A large group of students assembled outside the residence of renowned educator Vikas Divyakirti in Mukherjee Nagar and at the Drishti IAS coaching center on Monday night. They demanded that Divyakirti address them, as he has remained silent about the incident at Rau's IAS Academy that resulted in the deaths of three UPSC aspirants.

Drishti IAS was among the seven coaching institutes, including six in Central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, sealed by the MCD in the recent crackdown on illegally operated establishments. Since the incident on July 27, the basements of 20 coaching centres, used either as libraries or for classes in Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, have been sealed.

Three IAS aspirants—Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala—died after the basement of the building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded following rain on Saturday evening.