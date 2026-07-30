Another paper leak? Odisha medical exam questions land on WhatsApp during test
Fresh controversy comes from what happens to be the home state of Dharmendra Pradhan, who had to quit as education minister over the NEET paper leak.
The Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) has ordered an internal investigation after photographs of a postgraduate medical examination question paper surfaced on social media while the test was underway, people aware of the matter said on Thursday.
The alleged breach took place on July 27 during the General Surgery theory examination for the 2023-26 MS/MD batch. The people said photographs of the question paper surfaced on social media minutes after the examination began.
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Paper allegedly circulated on WhatsApp
A postgraduate student of a private medical college in Bhubaneswar, who released the images, said he received the photos via a WhatsApp group created by a Berhampur student. Some students also alleged that answers to the questions were circulated from certain phone numbers while the examination was in progress, but the claim could not be confirmed.
OUHS orders inquiry, tightens security
OUHS Vice-Chancellor Manas Ranjan Sahoo held a virtual meeting with principals of medical colleges on the evening of July 27 and directed them to strengthen security measures for the remaining papers, MKCG Medical College dean-cum-principal Harekrushna Dalai said.
'Not a paper leak, but paper smuggled out'
"It is not a question paper leak. Had the question paper come out before the exam and reached the students, we could have termed it a leak. But, in this case, the question paper came out from the exam hall soon after the question papers were handed out. This is more like the question paper being smuggled out of the examination hall soon after it was distributed," Dalai said.
Dalai added that it appeared someone was able to smuggle an electronic device to photograph and transmit the paper despite routine frisking and a ban on mobile phones inside examination halls. "We are very surprised to find such instances. We wonder what type of electronic device was used to share images of the question paper," Dalai said, adding that an internal inquiry was underway to identify the device used and determine how it entered the examination hall.
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Examinations continue
The postgraduate theory examinations began on July 21, with two papers completed and two more scheduled for August 1 and August 5. A total of 154 students are appearing for the examinations at MKCG Medical College.
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