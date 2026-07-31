'My friend, they may pull you down from power': Actor Prakash Raj mocks PM, warns against 'witch-hunting' students

He further said that the government should take responsibility for making children feel "anguished" and "helpless" after seeing fellow students lose their lives due to what he described as a broken system.

“Hi friend, this is from the parents of this country. When children use abusive language or talk wrong to the elders, we tell them, warn them not to do it and we ask them to learn a lesson and not do it again. But we don't, you know, put criminal cases and police cases and harass them.”

In a video posted on X, Raj said that when children use abusive language towards elders, they are warned against it and are not subjected to criminal cases, police complaints, or harassment for such remarks.

Actor Prakash Raj on Friday doubled down on his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by releasing a video that appeared to mimic the PM's style after a police complaint was filed against a Faridabad-based woman for allegedly using abusive language against him.

"And one more thing is, we should also have our responsibility when we have made those children get anguished and helpless, seeing their other children die because of the broken system and losing hope in the system. And when they have been hit by batons and pellet guns and, you know, police atrocity, we should also take some responsibility, my friend. So my friend, please just tell them not to do it again and correct their mistake," he said.

The actor also said that accountability must be taken for the alleged use of batons and pellet guns against students. He added that instead of filing cases against children, they should be asked not to repeat such actions, and given a chance to correct their mistakes.

‘May pull you down from power’, Raj warns Raj warned that if the system continued to "hurt" or "witch-hunt" children, it could have consequences as their friends and families would also be affected. He said such an outcome would not be "good", adding that while students were currently demanding only resignation and accountability, the whole society could eventually lead to the government being voted out of power.

“Otherwise, what happens, my friend, these children, you know, they have, when you hurt them and you witch hunt them, their friends, children's friends will get hurt. Their parents who brought them up will get hurt. Their brothers, sisters will get hurt. Their uncles, aunties and their grandfathers, grandparents, all of them will get hurt. It is not good.”

“And if this continues, my friend, today the children ask for resignation and accountability. That's all. But the country and the parents and the whole society may not ask for resignation, but may pull you down from power also, my friend.”

He requested the government to be kind towards children, whom he described as the country's children, and urged not to harm their futures or put them through trauma.

"So please, my friend, be kind to children, their children, our children. Don't spoil their careers and lives and don't put them back into trauma, my friend. That's all, my friend," he said.

Complaint against Faridabad woman A Faridabad-based woman, who was allegedly seen using abusive language against PM Modi during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23 in a viral video, has been booked on charges of "intentional insult", "public mischief" and defamation, police said on Thursday.

Police said a zero FIR was filed in Noida and later transferred to the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi for further investigation.

The complaint was filed after a resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, Smriti Singh alleged that the woman, while present at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, "used abusive and objectionable language in public against the Prime Minister of India".

"This act not only hurt the dignity of a constitutional office but was also allegedly intended to spread hatred and disturb public peace," the complaint stated, according to the FIR accessed by HT.