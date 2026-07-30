CJP's Saurav Das on criticism for abusive slogans: ‘Pursue defamation proceedings against the individuals’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday defended the right to protest while distancing the organisation at large from abusive language used by some protesters, saying those offended by such remarks should pursue defamation proceedings instead of invoking criminal law. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said that the government must first honour the assurances it gave to protesters. (ANI)

Responding to objections over derogatory slogans and remarks allegedly made during the CJP-led protests, Das said objectionable language should not become grounds for criminal prosecution. “If any language used was derogatory in nature, then the person concerned is free to pursue civil and criminal defamation proceedings against the individual concerned," Das told PTI.

He, however, said the use of the criminal justice machinery against protesters was “highly condemnable”, and argued that no one should face criminal action merely for using objectionable language. While such remarks may be inappropriate or offensive to some, he said that alone did not justify invoking criminal law, warning that it would create a “chilling effect” on free expression.

“I don't think this is acceptable to anybody, especially the younger generation,” he added.

Also Read: Delhi govt closes NEET protest cases with caveat: No protection for those with criminal antecedents

Appeal for restraint Das also urged young protesters to be mindful of the language they use during demonstrations, while reiterating his opposition to police action over offensive remarks.

“I would request the younger generation to be very careful about the words they use and the kind of insults or remarks they make against people in general. That said, the use of the criminal justice machinery is a big no-no. It is completely unacceptable and should not happen. We would also like to tell the police to remain calm and not misuse their powers for any political ends,” he said.

On Delhi government's order Reacting to the Delhi government's decision not to pursue further action in FIRs registered against CJP protesters, Das said the notification should have stated that the cases would be withdrawn instead of merely being treated as closed.

“The Delhi government released a notification stating that all the FIRs will not be pursued further and may be treated as closed. Now, we are not very happy with that terminology. Instead, it should have stated that the FIRs will be withdrawn,” he told PTI.

Das also accused the government of misrepresenting the Supreme Court's position on the matter.

"The government is saying that the Supreme Court has mandated that the FIRs proceed, but that's a misreading and a misrepresentation of the situation. Nowhere in the Supreme Court's order has the Court said that the FIRs cannot be withdrawn. That power exists with the government. The government should not be using the Supreme Court's order as a weapon against protesters," he said.

He further urged the government to honour the commitments made under the July 25 Jantar Mantar agreement.

"What was guaranteed before the entire nation on July 25 through the Jantar Mantar agreement should be honoured. The government should make good on its promises and honour its word. Because if it does not honour its word in letter and spirit, then the young generation of this country will never forgive it and will be forced to return to the streets," Das said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police will not take any adverse legal action against individuals who participated in the recent protests in the national capital relating to the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) exam, but those with a criminal background will have to face action, according to a Delhi government order.

In its order, the home department of the Delhi Government said that with regard to arrests or detentions, if already made, in these cases, the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be undertaken expeditiously.

(With inputs from PTI)