At CCS meet, Modi orders ‘whole of govt’ plan to protect oil supplies, Indians in West Asia

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to review the fallout of the West Asia conflict was informed that there is no shortage of diesel, petrol, urea and fertilisers, as the government has made alternative arrangements to deal with any contingency, people familiar with the matter said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union home Minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI FILE)

The meeting, which focused on ensuring uninterrupted fuel and fertiliser supplies and the safety of seafarers in conflict zones, was also told that there is sufficient availability of fertilisers to meet requirements until the next Rabi crop season, a person privy to the details said on condition of anonymity.

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An official readout said Modi backed a “whole of government” approach to tackle the challenges arising from the crisis. He said a unified and coordinated mechanism should be put in place to regularly monitor all developments to ensure the “expeditious implementation of appropriate measures to safeguard the interests of the citizens”.

The meeting, the fourth special gathering of the CCS since the start of the West Asia conflict in February, was held at a time when the ceasefire between Iran and the US is on the verge of collapse as the two sides ramp up military strikes in the region. India’s oil, gas and fertiliser supplies have been impacted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The CCS meeting reviewed the preparations of key ministries to face the challenges brought on by the West Asia crisis, the people cited above said. Key ministers briefed the meeting about the steps taken by their ministries and outlined their strategies going forward, they said.

As the meeting discussed the situation of seafarers serving on domestic and foreign-flagged vessels in conflict zones, Modi issued directions for establishing a mechanism to provide timely information, emergency assistance and counselling to seafarers and their families.

He also said that all efforts must be made to safeguard Indian citizens and the diaspora from the impact of the conflict.

A total of 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have been killed and 75 more injured in the West Asia conflict, according to information provided by the government in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Another 12 Indians died in an accidental explosion in a gas facility in Qatar in June.

West Asia is also home to more than 10 million Indian nationals, a majority of them concentrated in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The person cited above said that India has taken a firm stance on the safety of its nationals in West Asia and will continue to push for safeguarding its people and their interests.

The CCS meeting assessed the requirement of fertilisers for the ensuing Rabi season and discussed alternate sources for the commodity, according to the readout. Modi said all measures be taken for “ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertilisers”. He further said that in order to ensure energy independence, emphasis should be placed on renewable energy sources, including solar energy and other non-fossil fuel based sources.

Cabinet secretary TV Somanathan briefed the CCS on the geopolitical situation and the initiatives taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, including LNG, LPG and fertilisers, according to the readout.

Somanathan said sources for procuring LPG have been diversified and the overall stock and supply position of major petroleum products remains adequate. “Availability of adequate crude oil has enabled Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) refineries to operate at utilisation levels exceeding 100%, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products,” the readout said.

Initiatives have been taken to expand piped natural gas (PNG) connections, resulting in a substantial increase in such connections. The government is facilitating industrial substitution of LPG through expansion of the National Gas Grid, augmentation of LNG imports and regasification infrastructure, expansion of City Gas Distribution networks, and time-bound pipeline and last-mile connectivity approvals under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order of 2026.

Besides CCS members such as home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, commerce minister Piyush Goyal and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the meeting was also attended by chemicals and fertilisers minister JP Nadda and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal.