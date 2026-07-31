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    US considering $100k fee for foreign students to work after university, 360,000 Indians likely to be hit: Report

    The proposed fee will be attached to the Optional Practical Training programme which allows students to work after graduation for between one and three years.

    Updated on: Jul 31, 2026, 06:49:53 IST
    By Shashank Mattoo
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    The Donald Trump administration is considering placing a $100,000 fee on international students who want to work in the US after graduating from a university in the country, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, a move that could hit over 360,000 Indian students in America.

    The proposed fee is currently under consideration at the Department of Homeland Security, the report said, with uncertainty about whether the White House had extended its support to the proposal. (REUTERS)
    The proposed fee is currently under consideration at the Department of Homeland Security, the report said, with uncertainty about whether the White House had extended its support to the proposal. (REUTERS)

    According to the report, the proposed fee will be attached to the Optional Practical Training programme which allows students to work after graduation for between one and three years, depending on their course.

    Also read: 11 Pakistani security personnel killed as police post attacked near Afghan border

    The proposed fee is currently under consideration at the Department of Homeland Security, the WSJ report said, with uncertainty about whether the White House had extended its support to the proposal. In addition, details about who would be required to pay the proposed fee are understood to be unclear at this time.

    Also read: Israel-Hamas peace deal: What to know as Trump announces 'complete disarmament'

    The proposed fee could be a significant deterrent to foreign students looking to study and subsequently work in the US.

    • Shashank Mattoo
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shashank Mattoo

      Shashank Mattoo is the Washington DC-based US Correspondent for Hindustan Times. Shashank covers the Trump administration, the India-US relationship and America's policies towards South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific.Read More

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    Home/World News/US Considering $100k Fee For Foreign Students To Work After University, 360,000 Indians Likely To Be Hit: Report
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