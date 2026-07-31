Nancy Guthrie update: Key evidence leads nowhere as Pima County Sheriff's Department investigation hits dead end

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is in fresh trouble amid the investigation into the Nancy Guthrie case. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has suffered a setback as his department might have to pay $3.25 million, while the hair evidence from Nancy Guthrie's home yielded no results. (REUTERS)

The PCSD had detained a man in the course of the investigation and could now be facing legal action from said individual, though the detention did not yield any result that would aid the case. The lead investigating body on the case confirmed on Thursday that evidence they were looking at has hit a dead end as well.

Here's all you need to know about where the Nancy Guthrie investigation stands.

What PCSD said about man planning to sue Carlos Palazuelos was detained days after Guthrie went missing and two family members have now filed a notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, against Sheriff Chris Nanos' department, as per KOLD.

Palazuelos had been pulled over on February 10, in Rio Rico, about 60 miles south of Tucson. As per court paperwork, he had been held for seven to eight hours ‘without probable cause’, the local report noted.

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“Carlos’ arrest was made in a public fashion that was intended to damage Carlos’ reputation and subject him to humiliation and suspicion by implicating Carlos in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie,” the notice of claim further said.

Further, the report noted that while the individual was being held, men in military gear held guns to family member Daniel Maddox, who was removed from his home as the place was ‘ransacked’. According to reports, this caused ‘significant property damage’. Maddox was also reportedly forced to the ground and put in handcuffs.

According to the notice of claim, the family is standing by the stance that the detainment and home search was based on ‘false and baseless evidence’. Paperwork further indicated that Nanos and his department refused to clear Palazuelos’ name or state publicly that he's not a suspect in the case, which has forced him to live under a cloud of suspicion. Notably, cops have cleared the Guthrie family members from being considered as suspects in the case.

Palazuelos's family plans to seek $2.5 million for him, $500,000 for Maddox, and $250,000 for Josefina Maddox, the owner of the house. In total, they are seeking $3.25 million and the Pima County Sheriff's Department has 60 days to respond.

Key evidence leads nowhere in Nancy Guthrie case While the PCSD could have to cough up a large amount if the case went against them, their investigation has also hit another dead end. Hair found at Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home held promise, but testing on the same has not yielded satisfactory results.

Investigators told KOLD that it did not point to a suspect. They did not elaborate whether the hair belonged to a man or a woman.