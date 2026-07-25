Nancy Guthrie update: Disturbing incident sparks new theory, ‘Someone obsessed with Savannah’

Following the mysterious abduction of Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's mother, from her Tucson residence, several theories have surfaced. One prevalent theory suggests that Nancy may have been targeted due to her daughter's celebrity status. Nancy Guthrie missing: Theories emerge linking her disappearance to daughter Savannah's celebrity status. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Nancy disappeared from her home on February 1, and investigators have become increasingly reticent. They have not disclosed a motive but the most striking revelation has been a series of unsettling door camera images showing the alleged abductor.

Today show deals with an intruder: New theories surface Brian Entin from NewsNation highlighted a recent event in which the TODAY Show encountered an intruder. It is noteworthy that Nancy's daughter serves as a co-host on that program.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie ransom note: Chilling ‘do not play games’ warning issued to Savannah Guthrie, ‘her life is in your hands’

"There's been this theory since the beginning that the person responsible for Nancy's disappearance could be someone obsessed with Savannah, a Savannah stalker-type," Entin stated in a YouTube video. However, there is no official statement in this regard and these are just speculations amid the ongoing probe to find Savannah's missing mother.

"Does this [intruder incident] indicate that the FBI does not believe that? Because I'm just thinking, if that was the case, wouldn't they have more tight security at NBC?"

FBI expert weighs in Responding to Entin, Former FBI agent Steve Moore said: “Yeah, you would think so. You can only extrapolate. It's possible that the FBI has a theory and NBC is treating it as not serious.”

"I doubt that. NBC has a really robust, really high-speed low drag security people. They've got too many high-profile stars there. They're constantly dealing, across the country, with different stalkers. This is their business. So if the FBI had told them there was a stalker or potential danger to the stars of the Today show, they would have reacted appropriately."

Nancy Guthrie missing: Here's what we know about intruder incident Variety has reported that new security measures have been established following the incident.

According to WFIN-TV, "An intruder entered the studio and lunged at co-anchor Craig Melvin while hurling a racist slur."

The network communicated via email, as reported by the television station, that they wish to provide an important update concerning studio access for 'Today' interviews. In light of the recent events from last week, they s aid that they are instituting stricter security protocols effective immediately.

“Moving forward, there will be a maximum of two (2) people in the studio per guest. This includes anyone accompanying the guest — PR representatives, hair/makeup, social media, photographers, stylists, studio representatives, or any other support personnel. We'll defer to you on who those two individuals should be, but there will be no exceptions or additional personnel permitted in the studio during the interview,” the email read, as per the report.

The suspect who was taken into custody was searching for Al Roker, as per WFIN-TV.

In the case involving Guthrie, officials did provide a timeline at the outset. They suspect that Guthrie was abducted during the early morning hours, as indicated by the moment her Apple watch ceased syncing with her pacemaker. Additionally, her blood was discovered on the front steps.